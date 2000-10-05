Foundation Outfits Scouts

More Bay Area children will get to participate in Boy Scouts of America programs thanks to the Glazer Family Foundation's donation





The Glazer Family Foundation announced today a donation of 1,000 uniforms, including shirts and neckerchiefs, to the Gulf Ridge Council Boy Scouts. This gift will enable boys in seven Bay area counties to participate in the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts.

Boy Scouting focuses on outdoor activities that teach self-confidence, organization and respect for themselves. This program is available for boys in the second through twelfth grades. Cub Scouting, which includes tiger cubs, cub scouts and webelos scouts, is a program that emphasizes caring, nurturing relationships between boys and their parents, adult leaders and friends. This family-centered program is for boys in the first through fifth grades.

"The Glazer Family Foundation is committed to the youth of our community and it is a great opportunity to be able to help these young boys take part in a program that facilitates positive youth development," said Joel Glazer, Executive Vice-President of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"We are very thankful to the Glazer Family Foundation for their support to the Gulf Ridge Council," said Mike Carrere, Council President of the Gulf Ridge Council. "This contribution will benefit Bay area scouts by providing them with an environment where leadership opportunities and life-long skills are the outcomes for the future generations."

For over 71 years, the Gulf Ridge Council has delivered Scouting to the youth of the West Central Florida area, providing them with citizen training, values education and physical fitness. The Gulf Ridge Council includes Hillsborough, Polk, Pasco, Hernando, Citrus, Sumter and Highlands Counties.