Four Assistants Added to Koetter's Staff

Duffner is joining his fifth NFL team but he won't have to leave his home state of the last decade. He comes to the Bucs directly from the Miami Dolphins, where he was the linebackers coach for the past two seasons under Joe Philbin and Dan Campbell. Prior to that, he held the same position for eight seasons in Jacksonville (2006-13), overlapping with Koetter for five years. Duffner's first two NFL stops were in Cincinnati (1997-2002) and Green Bay (2003-05), also as the linebackers coach, though he added the title of defensive coordinator for his last two years in Cincinnati under Dick LeBeau.

Duffner began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Ohio State in 1975 and moved quickly up the ranks. He was the defensive coordinator at the University of Cincinnati by 1977, a position he held for four years before moving on to the same job at Holy Cross in 1981. In 1986, he was elevated to head coach at Holy Cross, beginning an extremely successful six-year run at the helm. His Crusaders went 60-5-1 under his guidance and won five Patriot League titles. That led to the head coaching position at Maryland, which he held from 1992-96.

During Duffner's two seasons with the Dolphins, he helped Jelani Jenkins evolve from a special teams player to the team's leading tackler in 2014, as Jenkins was one of only three players in the NFL that year to record 100+ tackles, 3.5-or-more sacks and two-or-more forced fumbles. Duffner also coached Paul Posluszny to a Pro Bowl selections with the Jaguars in 2013 and was instrumental in the development of standout linebacker Nick Barnett while with the Packers.

Hoke is familiar with the Bucs' home state, as well, having coached at the University of Florida from 1999-2001. That run capped two decades of coaching on the collegiate level before he moved on to the NFL in 2002 with the expansion Houston Texans. The assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for the Gators during his last two years, Hoke joined Dom Capers' initial staff in Houston as the defensive backs coach. He stayed on in that capacity when the Texans replaced Capers with Gary Kubiak in 2006, remaining in Houston through 2008. He then joined the Chicago Bears in 2009 as the defensive backs coach under former Buccaneers Head Coach Lovie Smith. Hoke stayed in Chicago through 2014, then spent last year as the co-defensive coordinator at the University of South Carolina.