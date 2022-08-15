Four Buccaneers Revealed on First Night of NFL Network's Top 100 Players for 2022

Next on the list came Devin White, receiving a 64 ranking. White had a significant drop from his debut in 2021, where he received a No. 28 ranking. His sack production dipped in 2021 – likely contributing to the newfound placement – but stats do not always present an accurate representation of production. White notched a career-high 18 quarterback hits in 2021 and received a Pro Bowl nod following the year. As a former fifth-overall pick in 2019, White has established himself as one of the best off-ball linebackers in the NFL. In marquee matchups, White shines under pressure. During the Bucs' 2020 championship season, he led the franchise with 140 combined tackles and took strides forward as a pass rusher, recording 9.0 sacks during the regular season. White accumulated the game-sealing takeaway in Super Bowl LV, picking off Patrick Mahomes. With sideline-to-sideline speed, rare read-and-react skills, and his prowess as a blitzer, White has the potential for another breakout year in 2022 alongside Lavonte David.