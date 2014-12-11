 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fourth Consecutive Replay Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Tampa Bay Sports Commission (TBSC), and Elder Automotive Group will team up for the fourth consecutive year to take part in Replay Tampa Bay, an annual sporting goods drive.

Dec 11, 2014 at 01:55 AM
replaytampabay_CP.jpg

The program encourages members of the Tampa Bay community to assist local kids in need by donating new or gently used sporting goods and athletic equipment to a designated drive location.

300px_Replay-Elder-Bucs-Logo_Updated.jpg

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' December 28 home game against the New Orleans Saints will serve as the 2014-15 kickoff for Replay Tampa Bay. Donation sites will be located throughout Raymond James Stadium parking lots at the large treasure chests approaching stadium entrances. Additionally, Buccaneers' cornerback Johnthan Banks will help spearhead the drive for the second consecutive year.

"The youth in this community need our support, and providing them with the proper sporting goods and athletic equipment goes a long way to keeping them healthy, happy and safe," said Banks. "I urge all of our fans to join the cause and make this the most successful Replay Tampa Bay drive to date."

Both the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Charities and Pinellas Sheriff's Police Athletic League will be the recipient of the donated items and will assist in the distribution of the gifts at their respective headquarters. Furthermore, Elder Automotive Group dealerships will serve as a drop off locations throughout the holiday season.

In 2013, nearly 600 items were collected for children in need, bringing the total to almost 1,500 donated items since its inception (2011).

DONATION KICKOFF: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 28

Raymond James Stadium
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints
9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Bin locations: Stadium parking lots at the large treasure chests approaching each stadium entrance.

For more information, including additional donation locations throughout the year, log on to www.TampaBaySports.org.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Coaching Academy Names Class of 2026

news

Buccaneers to Host 2026 She is Football Weekend

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host She is Football Weekend, presented by Jabil, a two-day event this Friday and Saturday that features a Career Summit, 5K Run, Walk and Stroll, Market and Festival and a Flag Invitational

news

Erin Andrews Returns as Keynote Speaker for Buccaneers She is Football Weekend Career Summit

Guest announcement coming soon

news

Buccaneers to Host Second Annual She Is Football Career Summit, Presented by Fifth Third Bank

Tickets now available for career summit

news

Bucs Offensive Line to Feed Over 1,000 Families at Annual 'Turkey Time with the O-Line'

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers' offensive line and Publix Super Markets will carry on the tradition of the 19th annual 'Turkey Time with the O-Line'

news

Buccaneers to Host 2026 She is Football Weekend, Presented by Jabil

Registration now open for the 2026 She is Football 5K Run, Walk & Stroll

news

Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford Nominated for NFL Salute to Service Award, Presented by USAA

Ford nominated for his steadfast commitment to the military community

news

Buccaneers Open Applications for 2026 National Coaching Academy

Third class of 25 finalists to be selected for immersive weeklong Academy

news

Buccaneers Name Fellows For 2025 Training Camp

Five National Coaching Academy finalists return to Tampa for Training Camp

news

Bucs to Host 11th Annual "Cut and Color Funds the Cure" | Brianna's Blitz

Buccaneers' players, staff and team legends will have their hair shaved or colored by pediatric cancer patients

news

Twenty-Five Finalists Named for 2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Coaching Academy

news

Applications Open for Sixth Annual Tampa Bay Buccaneers She is Football Scholarship

Today, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation announced that applications for its sixth annual scholarship, now titled the Buccaneers She is Football Scholarship, are now open.

Latest Headlines

First-Round Fury: Jason Taylor Praises Rueben Bain Jr.'s Passion for the Game and Violence on the Gridiron

In a CBS Sports interview, Miami Defensive Line Coach Jason Taylor discusses Rueben Bain Jr.'s work ethic, flexion and violence on the field

Todd Bowles Talks Surprises in the Bucs' 2026 NFL Draft | Bucs Blitz

Todd Bowles joined Rich Eisen on the 'Rich Eisen Show' to recap the 2026 NFL Draft and described how outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. and defensive back Keionte Scott fell magically to the Bucs at pick 15 and pick 116

Post-Draft Roundup | Bucs Insider

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith, Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The team discussed important topics following the draft, including picking up 5th year option for Calijah Kancey and analyzing the NFC South draft class.

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Falcons

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Atlanta Falcons

2026 Bucs Beach Bash Highlights

Watch the recap for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 6th annual Bucs Beach Bash at TradeWinds Island Resorts at St. Pete Beach on Saturday, April 25th, 2026.

2026 State of the Bucs: Post-Draft Edition, Defense

Following the 2026 NFL Draft, a look at how the roster shakes out on the defensive side of the ball

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Cowboys

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Dallas Cowboys

Magic Pick 84 and More | S.S. Mailbag

In our latest mailbag, Bucs fans have questions about Keionte Scott's draft slot, this year's international games, Lavonte David memories and more

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Bengals

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Cincinnati Bengals

Todd Bowles & Jason Licht Call Fifth-Round Draft Pick DeMonte Capehart

Listen as GM Jason Licht and HC Todd Bowles call to select Clemson DT DeMonte Capehart in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Watch the moment Capehart joins the Krewe.

2026 State of the Bucs: Post-Draft Edition, Offense

Following the 2026 NFL Draft, a look at how the roster shakes out on the offensive side of the ball

Draft Grade Roundup: Bucs Receive Favorable Report Card | 2026 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers' brass received a favorable review post-draft from various outlets

2026 NFL Draft Reaction: Selection Breakdown | Road to the Draft

Team Reporter Casey Phillips, Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and special guest Trevor Sikkema Co-Host of the NFL Stock Exchange discuss the final storylines of the 2026 NFL Draft. This week they shared their insights on our newest additions to the Krewe.

Bucs 2026 NFL Draft Class Highlights

View highlights from the incoming 2026 NFL Draft class of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Browns

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Cleveland Browns

Photos: Best of 2026 Bucs Beach Bash

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Annual Bucs Beach Bash

Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Coaching Academy Names Class of 2026

2026 Buccaneers Draft Block Party Highlights

View the best moments from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Draft Block Party in Downtown St. Pete for the 2026 NFL Draft

Inside the Bucs' New-Look Linebacker Corps

With the acquisition of Alex Anzalone in free agency and Josiah Trotter via the 2026 NFL Draft, a new era begins for the Buccaneers' linebacker room

Bucs Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Calijah Kancey

The Buccaneers have picked up the 2027 option year in DL Calijah Kancey's contract, after the 2023 first-round pick recorded 11.5 sacks and 66 quarterback pressures in his first 29 career games

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising