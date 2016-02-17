Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Free Agency Focus: DEs/Pass-Rushers

Prior to the start of free agency on March 9, Buccaneers.com will take a position-by-position look at the players who may hit the open market and become potential targets of the team.

Feb 17, 2016 at 01:12 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The start of the National Football League's new year – and with it another free agency market – is just three weeks away. Teams may begin negotiating with pending free agents from other teams on March 7 and can officially put pen to paper on March 9.

Even in that short period of time, however, the pool of available free agents will change significantly. Some of the most accomplished players with expiring contracts – say, Von Miller or Josh Norman – will sign new deals with their current teams before March 9, others will be locked down with franchise tags. Plenty of others, however, will make it through to the open market, and will thus be potential additions to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2016 roster.

Between now and March 9, we will take a position-by-position look at the players who may be available when free agency begins, hoping to determine the ones who could be good fits for the Buccaneers. The usual caveat applies: This is not meant to reflect the opinions or strategies of Tampa Bay General Manager Jason Licht, Head Coach Dirk Koetter or any of their assistants. In fact, since the players mentioned below are still under contract until the start of the new league year, Licht and company could not comment on them specifically even if they wished to do so, lest they be guilty of tampering.

We'll start with what is widely considered a position of need for the Buccaneers…

Defensive Ends/Edge Rushers

As of mid-February, this group includes the best available player among this year's free agents at all positions, Super Bowl MVP Von Miller. However, it is a virtual certainty that the Denver Broncos will either re-sign Miller in the next few weeks or use the franchise tag to prevent their star pass-rusher from leaving.

PHOTOS: NFL.com's Top 20 Free Agents

NFL.com Around the NFL Editor Gregg Rosenthal named his top 20 unrestricted free agents of 2016.

Brock Osweiler, Denver Broncos, quarterback
1 / 20
  1. Brock Osweiler, Denver Broncos, quarterback
Janoris Jenkins, LA Rams, cornerback
2 / 20
  1. Janoris Jenkins, LA Rams, cornerback
Danny Trevathan, Denver Broncos, linebacker
3 / 20
  1. Danny Trevathan, Denver Broncos, linebacker
Andre Smith, Cincinnati Bengals, right tackle
4 / 20
  1. Andre Smith, Cincinnati Bengals, right tackle
Matt Forte, Chicago Bears, running back
5 / 20
  1. Matt Forte, Chicago Bears, running back
Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins, quarterback
6 / 20
  1. Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins, quarterback
Sam Bradford, Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback
7 / 20
  1. Sam Bradford, Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback
Eric Weddle, San Diego Chargers, safety
8 / 20
  1. Eric Weddle, San Diego Chargers, safety
Russell Okung, Seattle Seahawks, offensive tackle
9 / 20
  1. Russell Okung, Seattle Seahawks, offensive tackle
Bruce Irvin, Seattle Seahawks, linebacker
10 / 20
  1. Bruce Irvin, Seattle Seahawks, linebacker
Doug Martin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, running back
11 / 20
  1. Doug Martin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, running back
Olivier Vernon, Miami Dolphins, defensive end
12 / 20
  1. Olivier Vernon, Miami Dolphins, defensive end
Malik Jackson, Denver Broncos, defensive tackle
13 / 20
  1. Malik Jackson, Denver Broncos, defensive tackle
Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs, safety
14 / 20
  1. Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs, safety
Jason Pierre-Paul, New York Giants, defensive end
15 / 20
  1. Jason Pierre-Paul, New York Giants, defensive end
Cordy Glenn, Buffalo Bills, offensive tackle
16 / 20
  1. Cordy Glenn, Buffalo Bills, offensive tackle
Alshon Jeffery, Chicago Bears, wide receiver
17 / 20
  1. Alshon Jeffery, Chicago Bears, wide receiver
Muhammad Wilkerson, New York Jets, defensive end
18 / 20
  1. Muhammad Wilkerson, New York Jets, defensive end
Josh Norman, Carolina Panthers, cornerback
19 / 20
  1. Josh Norman, Carolina Panthers, cornerback
Von Miller, Denver Broncos, linebacker
20 / 20
  1. Von Miller, Denver Broncos, linebacker
So we'll be skipping right past Miller and looking farther down the list. Fortunately, there are other intriguing pass-rush options who have a better chance of hitting the open market.

Jets' defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson is also a pending free agent and he's coming off a Pro Bowl season. On the other hand, he's a prime franchise tag candidate and he's a 3-4 end, which might not make him a strong fit for the Buccaneers. There's another pass-rusher from the AFC East that could attract Tampa Bay's attention, however: Miami defensive end Olivier Vernon.

Vernon, a third-round pick in 2011, has been productive in his four Miami seasons, racking up a total of 29 sacks, including 7.5 last year and a career-best 11.0 in 2012. He has played in a 4-3 defensive front alongside a dominant defensive tackle (Ndamukong Suh), a situation that would be duplicated in Tampa with Gerald McCoy. Vernon was seen as something of a project coming out of the University of Miami, and he spent his first two years as a (highly productive) situational rusher but he has been on the field for 80% of the Dolphins' defensive snaps the last two years. Even at 6-2 and 275 pounds, Vernon has the versatility to move around the line and even drop into pass coverage, but his biggest value for the Buccaneers would be with his hand in the dirt on the end of the line.

The New York Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul played his college home games at Raymond James Stadium as a South Florida standout. A homecoming of sorts might be interesting, but a Fourth of July accident that badly injured Pierre-Paul's right hand has to be factored into the analysis. He played the last eight games of the season and had one sack but put consistent pressure on the quarterback and also knocked down six passes.

Pierre-Paul's teammate, Robert Ayers, has already turned 30 but has been productive as a pass-rusher in his two years with the Giants, including a career-high nine sacks last fall. William Hayes is also north of 30 but has been a good part of a very effective D-line rotation for the Rams the last four years. They could be candidates for the Bucs if the team wanted to try to get a couple helpful years out of an established veteran. Alternately, Tampa Bay could focus on young players who did well in expanded roles last year, hoping to catch a player on the rise. Miami's Derrick Shelby and Kansas City's Jaye Howard could fall into that category.

Greg Hardy, Aldon Smith and Junior Galette are all due to hit the market, too. All three have histories as outstanding pass-rushers but also have significant off-the-field issues that must be weighed into any decision to sign them.

Bucs' Overall Interest Level at the Position: High

Photos: NFL.com's Reuter Round 1 Mock Draft

NFL.com Draft Analyst Chad Reuter shares his first round Mock Draft.

Denver Broncos: Vadal Alexander, OG, LSU
1 / 31
  1. Denver Broncos: Vadal Alexander, OG, LSU
Carolina Panthers: Darian Thompson, S, Boise St.
2 / 31
  1. Carolina Panthers: Darian Thompson, S, Boise St.
Arizona Cardinals: Leonard Floyd, OLB, Georgia
3 / 31
  1. Arizona Cardinals: Leonard Floyd, OLB, Georgia
Kansas City Chiefs: Jonathan Bullard, DT, Florida
4 / 31
  1. Kansas City Chiefs: Jonathan Bullard, DT, Florida
Green Bay Packers: Jarran Reed, DT, Alabama
5 / 31
  1. Green Bay Packers: Jarran Reed, DT, Alabama
Seattle Seahawks: Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville
6 / 31
  1. Seattle Seahawks: Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville
Pittsburgh Steelers: Eli Apple, CB, Ohio St.
7 / 31
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers: Eli Apple, CB, Ohio St.
Cincinnati Bengals: Braxton Miller, WR, Ohio St.
8 / 31
  1. Cincinnati Bengals: Braxton Miller, WR, Ohio St.
Minnesota Vikings: Josh Doctson, WR, TCU
9 / 31
  1. Minnesota Vikings: Josh Doctson, WR, TCU
Houston Texans: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Ohio St.
10 / 31
  1. Houston Texans: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Ohio St.
Washington Redskins: Mackensie Alexander, CB, Clemson
11 / 31
  1. Washington Redskins: Mackensie Alexander, CB, Clemson
New York Jets: Reggie Ragland, ILB, Alabama
12 / 31
  1. New York Jets: Reggie Ragland, ILB, Alabama
Buffalo Bills: Darron Lee, OLB, Ohio St.
13 / 31
  1. Buffalo Bills: Darron Lee, OLB, Ohio St.
Indianapolis Colts: Jack Conklin, OT, Michigan St.
14 / 31
  1. Indianapolis Colts: Jack Conklin, OT, Michigan St.
Atlanta Falcons: Kevin Dodd, DE, Clemson
15 / 31
  1. Atlanta Falcons: Kevin Dodd, DE, Clemson
Detroit Lions: Taylor Decker, OT, Ohio St.
16 / 31
  1. Detroit Lions: Taylor Decker, OT, Ohio St.
Los Angeles Rams: Paxton Lynch, QB, Memphis
17 / 31
  1. Los Angeles Rams: Paxton Lynch, QB, Memphis
Oakland Raiders: Jaylon Smith, OLB, Notre Dame
18 / 31
  1. Oakland Raiders: Jaylon Smith, OLB, Notre Dame
Philadelphia Eagles: A'Shawn Robinson, DT, Alabama
19 / 31
  1. Philadelphia Eagles: A'Shawn Robinson, DT, Alabama
New Orleans Saints: Andrew Billings, NT, Baylor
20 / 31
  1. New Orleans Saints: Andrew Billings, NT, Baylor
Chicago Bears: Myles Jack, OLB, UCLA
21 / 31
  1. Chicago Bears: Myles Jack, OLB, UCLA
New York Giants: DeForest Buckner, DE, Oregon
22 / 31
  1. New York Giants: DeForest Buckner, DE, Oregon
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida
23 / 31
  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida
Miami Dolphins: Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson
24 / 31
  1. Miami Dolphins: Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson
San Francisco 49ers: Laquon Treadwell, WR, Mississippi
25 / 31
  1. San Francisco 49ers: Laquon Treadwell, WR, Mississippi
Baltimore Ravens: Joey Bosa, DE, Ohio St.
26 / 31
  1. Baltimore Ravens: Joey Bosa, DE, Ohio St.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Jalen Ramsey, CB, Florida St.
27 / 31
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jalen Ramsey, CB, Florida St.
Dallas Cowboys: Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota St.
28 / 31
  1. Dallas Cowboys: Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota St.
San Diego Chargers: Ronnie Stanley, OT, Notre Dame
29 / 31
  1. San Diego Chargers: Ronnie Stanley, OT, Notre Dame
Cleveland Browns: Jared Goff, QB, California
30 / 31
  1. Cleveland Browns: Jared Goff, QB, California
Tennessee Titans: Laremy Tunsil, OT, Mississippi
31 / 31
  1. Tennessee Titans: Laremy Tunsil, OT, Mississippi
Tampa Bay is likely to address the defensive end position through the draft or free agency, or possibly both depending upon the opportunity. The Buccaneers' pass rush wasn't totally absent in 2015; the team finished 14th in the NFL in sacks per pass play on defense. But their best sack artist (McCoy) is a defensive tackle and their top ends in 2015 in terms of QB takedowns – Jacquies Smith and Howard Jones – are both waiver-wire pick-ups. That's no knock on Smith or Jones, both of whom have showed an intriguing amount of potential, but the Bucs would love to add talent to the position.

The opportunity level will probably be higher in the draft, however. The Buccaneers pick ninth overall and if they can find a small handful of pass-rushers they covet, they should be able to find one at that spot. The same is not necessarily true of free agency. As usual, and as will be underscored this year at some point when Miller returns to Denver, prime pass-rushers don't find their way to the open market in high numbers. Those who do, like Vernon, should have plenty of suitors.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

