Free Agency Focus: DEs/Pass-Rushers

Vernon, a third-round pick in 2011, has been productive in his four Miami seasons, racking up a total of 29 sacks, including 7.5 last year and a career-best 11.0 in 2012. He has played in a 4-3 defensive front alongside a dominant defensive tackle (Ndamukong Suh), a situation that would be duplicated in Tampa with Gerald McCoy. Vernon was seen as something of a project coming out of the University of Miami, and he spent his first two years as a (highly productive) situational rusher but he has been on the field for 80% of the Dolphins' defensive snaps the last two years. Even at 6-2 and 275 pounds, Vernon has the versatility to move around the line and even drop into pass coverage, but his biggest value for the Buccaneers would be with his hand in the dirt on the end of the line.