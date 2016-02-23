Free Agency Focus: Linebackers

Detroit's Tahir Whitehead may have shown potential suitors that he was ready to take off by performing well when the Lions put him in the starting lineup in the second half. Just 25 and hitting free agency for the first time, he appears to have that upward trajectory that makes a free agent signing particularly attractive for a new team. That may also be true for one of the most interesting options at this position: former Buccaneers safety Mark Barron. The Bucs traded the former first-round pick to the Rams midway through 2014, and last season his new squad chose to play him as a linebacker. He did well enough at that spot to possibly light a new fire under his career.

Otherwise, there aren't many young guns about to hit the market at outside linebacker. Cincinnati's Vincent Rey is just 28 but he has only started 25 games in six years, including eight last fall. With a lot of pending free agents on defense, the Bengals may have to decide between re-signing Rey or bringing back fellow linebacker Emmanuel Lamur, a former undrafted free agent who started 13 games in 2014 but just two last year. There are also some very recognizable LB names due to hit the market, but they may all be nearing the end of their runs as NFL starters: Chad Greenway (33), Justin Durant (30) and Philip Wheeler (31). Sean Weatherspoon, the former Falcon first-rounder, is 28 but he missed all of 2014 due to an Achilles tendon injury and failed to regain a starting role last year after signing with the Cardinals.

Bucs' Overall Interest Level at the Position: Low

The likely crop of free agent linebackers does not look particularly fertile in 2016, particularly in regards to traditional 4-3 outside 'backers. That and Tampa Bay's relative strength at linebacker, especially compared to several other spots on a defense sure to be reworked this offseason, would seemingly put the position low on the team's offseason priority list.