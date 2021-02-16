Bucs Have Long List of Potential 2021 Free Agents

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, having secured the second Super Bowl championship in franchise history, are now turning their attention toward the 2021 season when they will try to defend that title. One of the first orders of business will be dealing with a rather lengthy list of potential free agents.

The Buccaneers have no fewer than 30 players who could become free agents of some sort when the new league year begins on March 17, including 24 potential unrestricted free agents. The list includes seven players who started for Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV.

Like every team, the Buccaneers have exclusive negotiating rights with all their pending free agents until 72 hours before the start of the new league year. Unrestricted free agents are players with four or more accrued seasons and an expiring contract; restricted free agents have three accrued seasons; exclusive rights free agents have two or fewer accrued seasons. Teams may also begin placing franchise tags on potential free agents on February 23.