 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Friday Finale

The Bucs’ last full practice of the week was an effective – and well-attended – finish

Nov 09, 2000 at 07:00 PM
green11_10_1.jpg

The Bucs' scout team defense is striving to make life difficult for Tampa Bay's offense in practice

From the 10-yard line, Shaun King dropped back to pass, looked over the middle and found WR Keyshawn Johnson. King's pass to Johnson in the back of the end zone looked very similar to the one that scored Tampa Bay's final touchdown last Sunday in August, except the backdrop was a giant, gray windscreen instead of bleachers full of Falcon and Buccaneer fans.

Oh, and there was also the matter of Floyd Young.

Young was trailing Johnson on the play, and giving away about six inches in height, but the backup cornerback kicked in just enough speed to bat the pass away at the last moment, to Johnson's obvious chagrin.

That was the final play of the two-minute drill for the Bucs' first-string offense on Friday afternoon, and it got the entire scout team defense jumping, though that doesn't take much these days. With boisterous personalities such as Dexter Jackson and Nate Webster leading the charge, the Bucs' 'look team,' as Head Coach Tony Dungy calls it, has been injecting energy into practice each week, particularly at the end.

"That seems to be their Friday routine," said Dungy. "As we get to our goal-line period, they want to keep the offense out of there, but overall, I thought it was good. The offense did well."

The scout team has looked to Thursdays and Fridays for their main competition fix each week because the team's starting unit has remained remarkably healthy this season. It appears as if that trend will continue this weekend. There was some concern over the health of DE Chidi Ahanotu's left knee, which kept him out of practice on Thursday, but those worries were mostly alleviated on Friday.

"Chidi, I think, is going to be fine," said Dungy. "He's very similar to how Warren was last week, where he's just got a little fluid in there. There doesn't seem to be any structural damage, so we think he's going to be fine on Sunday. He did practice (today) and did fine, made it through with no problems."

QB Shaun King also practiced on Friday despite the lingering effects of his bout with tonsillitis. He has had to fight to maintain his energy level in recent days but hasn't missed any of the team's workouts, as it was originally thought he would. After Friday's practice, which was mercifully cooler than Thursday's due to a cloud cover and a light breeze, Dungy repeated his feeling that King would be good to go by Sunday.

"He kept his voice down today, trying not to use those muscles, but I think he's going to be fine, too," said Dungy.

*

The only Buccaneer whose condition worsened during the week was rookie S David Gibson. Gibson started the week on the team's injury report as probable due to a left quad strain, but was downgraded to doubtful on Friday when he couldn't make it through the individual portion of practice.

You might as well consider Gibson out, as a matter of fact, as he was one of four Buccaneers placed on Friday's inactive list. He was the only one of the four to be on the list for injury reasons.

The other three Friday inactives for Tampa Bay were T DeMarcus Curry, WR Andre Hastings and TE Todd Yoder.

*

A couple of Buccaneers reached personal milestones last Sunday in Atlanta that also happened to be significant moments in the team's record book. TE Dave Moore scored the game's first touchdown and his third of the season on a one-yard pass from King in the first quarter. That happened to be the 20th touchdown of Moore's NFL career, a significant moment for a player who, at one time, was valued more for his long-snapping abilities than his contributions at tight end.

"I enjoy the fact that I can look back and say that I got in the end zone 20 times," said Moore. "As far as what it does in the overall scheme of things, hopefully it will help us win games. It's a milestone, just like anything else. However, it's just a statistic, so we'll have to leave it at that."

Since joining the team in 1992, Moore has steadily progressed from a player deep down the depth chart to a versatile talent who has started Tampa Bay's last 42 contests. He is one of the team's steadiest performers and the fifth-leading collector of TD receptions in Buccaneer history.

So it is fitting that Moore's catch also happened to be the 400th touchdown reception in team history. Dungy, passing by as this fact was passed on to Moore in the One Buc Place hallways, let out a low whistle and lauded his tight end for taking his place in team history. The two shared a laugh, but it is a valid point that Moore, who has now had at least three TD catches for five straight years, owns a significant place in the team's record book.

"Back when I was doing a whole lot of special teams, I was happy to get my first (touchdown) against Denver (in 1993)," said Moore. "I wasn't sure how many opportunities I was going to get after that. I'm happy with the fact, and proud that I've got 20."

DT James Cannida is only at the beginning of his NFL journey, and on Sunday he celebrated his first career sack when he got to Chandler midway through the second period. It was the middle takedown in a string of three consecutive sacks for the Buccaneer defense. It was also the 800th sack in the history of the franchise.

"Everybody else on the line is getting sacks so I just wanted to get into the act," said Cannida. "It felt good to finally get one."

Cannida was pleased to have notched a milestone sack on a list that includes such contributors as Lee Roy Selmon, David Logan and Warren Sapp, but he was more concerned with how the play affected the game in Atlanta.

"Well, they say it's tough to get two in a row, and we got him three times," said Cannida. "And it came at an important time of the game, so I think it was really a big part in the win. It seemed to give us the momentum back."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What a Catch! Mike Evans, Bucs Agree to New Two-Year Deal

WR Mike Evans, the greatest offensive player in franchise history and one of the NFL's most productive pass-catchers in 2023, is staying home.
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 6.0 

Mock Draft season is in full swing. Here is a rundown of predictions for the Buccaneers at pick 26
news

Biggest 2024 Roster Need | Point-Counterpoint

As we begin to look ahead in our weekly series of debates, Brianna Dix and Scott Smith offer up their ideas for the most important questions that must be answered for the Bucs to contend again in 2024
news

Combined Efforts | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about important drills and standout performances at the NFL Scouting Combine, a hypothetical all-free agent team and more

Latest Headlines

What a Catch! Mike Evans, Bucs Agree to New Two-Year Deal

WR Mike Evans, the greatest offensive player in franchise history and one of the NFL's most productive pass-catchers in 2023, is staying home.

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 6.0 

Mock Draft season is in full swing. Here is a rundown of predictions for the Buccaneers at pick 26

Biggest 2024 Roster Need | Point-Counterpoint

As we begin to look ahead in our weekly series of debates, Brianna Dix and Scott Smith offer up their ideas for the most important questions that must be answered for the Bucs to contend again in 2024

NFL Prospects To Keep An Eye On | Road to the Draft 2024

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips discuss topics leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. This week they highlighted NFL prospects Penn State Edge Chop Robinson, LSU Wide Receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and Oregon Center Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Photos: Second Annual Jr. Bucs Movie Night

View photos of the Second Annual Jr. Bucs Movie Night at AdventHealth Training Center that took place on Friday, March 2, 2024.

Combined Efforts | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about important drills and standout performances at the NFL Scouting Combine, a hypothetical all-free agent team and more

Tristan Wirfs' 2020 Combine Workout | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers T Tristan Wirfs' performance at the 2020 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.

Trey Palmer's 2023 NFL Combine 40-Yard Dash | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers WR Trey Palmer's performance at the 2023 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.

Rachaad White's 2022 Combine Workout | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers RB Rachaad White's performance at the 2022 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Will Gholston

One of the longest-tenured players in franchise history, Gholston has brought value to the Bucs throughout his career as either a starter or a rotational player, and he's a pending free agent in March

Antoine Winfield Jr.'s 2020 Combine Workout | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr.'s performance at the 2020 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.

Photos: Buccaneers' Tackle Reading Event

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 'Tackle Reading' event at Oak Park Elementary School on Friday, March 1, 2024.

WR Chris Godwin Sets the Standard as "Mr. Consistency"

Head Coach Todd Bowles and General Manager Jason Licht discuss Chris Godwin's revised role in 2024 and his unrivaled work ethic from the NFL Combine

Vita Vea's 2018 Combine Workout | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers NT Vita Vea's performance at the 2018 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.

Calijah Kancey's 2023 NFL Combine 40-Yard Dash | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers DL Calijah Kancey's performance at the 2023 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.

GM Jason Licht Dubs Rachaad White "Close to Being an Elite Receiving Back" 

At the NFL Scouting Combine, General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Todd Bowles addressed the run game

NFL Combine Takeaways: Contract Negotiations, A Scout's Perspective, Progression of Young Talent & More 

A look at key topics discussed at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis

Lavonte David Talks NFL Prospects & Free Agency on 'Good Morning Football'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Lavonte David shares his thoughts on prospects praising his game at the combine, the 2023 season, and more on 'GMFB'.

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Mike Evans

As WR Mike Evans closes in on 100 career touchdown catches and burnishes a resume that the Hall of Fame won't be able to resist, there is the possibility of him testing free agency for the first time in his career

Yaya Diaby's 2023 Combine Workout | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers OLB Yaya Diaby's performance at the 2023 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.
Advertising