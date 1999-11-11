Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Friday Inactives Named

Injuries again main determinant in Friday list

Nov 11, 1999 at 07:00 PM
eman7.jpg

WR Bert Emanuel may return next week

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that the following four players will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs: WR Bert Emanuel, FB Kevin McLeod, DE John McLaughlin and T Jason Odom.

The Buccaneers and Chiefs will declare four additional players inactive 90 minutes prior to kickoff, which is set for 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

Only McLeod is healthy on the above list. Emanuel will miss his fourth straight game with a hamstring strain and Odom will sit for the sixth consecutive time thanks to a lower back ailment. McLaughlin has practiced in recent weeks but continues to be plagued by a shoulder injury suffered on the final special teams play of the Green Bay game (10/10).

