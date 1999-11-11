Friday Inactives Named for Chiefs Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that the following four players will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs: WR Bert Emanuel, FB Kevin McLeod, DE John McLaughlin and T Jason Odom.

The Buccaneers and Chiefs will declare four additional players inactive 90 minutes prior to kickoff, which is set for 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT WR Karl Williams, who has missed the last two games with right foot sprain, was upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's game. Williams suffered the foot sprain against the Chicago Bears on October 24. In six games this season, Williams has registered eight receptions for 65 yards and has returned five punts for 67 yards (13.4 avg.).

"Karl has practiced real well the last two days," Bucs coach Tony Dungy said. "His play has been really encouraging and will see on Sunday how he responds prior to the game."

WR Bert Emanuel (right hamstring strain) will miss his fourth consecutive game, but will be ready to play the following week against his former team, the Atlanta Falcons. T Jason Odom is out for the sixth consecutive game with a low back strain. QB Eric Zeier, nursing a left rib contusion, will be listed as the Bucs' third quarterback on Sunday.