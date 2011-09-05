Funerals set for Selmon in Florida and Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Lee Roy Selmon will be remembered by family, friends and teammates this week in funerals in Florida and Oklahoma.

The former Oklahoma and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star died Sunday in Tampa, two days after he was hospitalized following a massive stroke. The Hall of Fame defensive end was 56.

The University of Oklahoma said Monday that there will be a public viewing Thursday at Exciting Central Baptist Church in Tampa and a funeral service Friday at Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz, Fla.

A funeral service also is set for Saturday at The First Southern Baptist Church - fittingly located on South Sooner Road - in Oklahoma City.