Game Awards: Buccaneers vs. Bears

Turning Point:** As far as the outcome of the game, the most significant moment was probably the interception by Chicago S Harold Jones-Quartey at the Bears' one-yard line on the Bucs' very next drive. After taking a one-point lead on the Sims score, Tampa Bay was threatening to take control with another score. Instead, LB Christian Jones found a free lane to Winston on a blitz, forcing a desperation heave that Jones just ripped away from Sims. Chicago would score on the first play of the fourth quarter to take the lead, and never give it up.

It Was Over When: Connor Barth's 52-yard field goal try missed a bit to the left with six and a half minutes to play. Down by nine, the Buccaneers had driven quickly into scoring territory and looked likely to get one of the two scores they needed to get back in front. However, a third-and-10 snap rolled back to Winston, who was able to pick it up but not with enough time to get off a throw before he was engulfed by Bears defenders. The play lost 10 yards, making it a lower-percentage field goal try, and after Barth's miss Chicago was able to burn off all but one remaining minute on the clock.