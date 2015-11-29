Game Awards: Buccaneers vs. Colts

**
Game Ball:** RB Doug Martin followed up his incredible 235-yard day in Philadelphia with another strong outing, though the circumstances of the game kept him from piling up quite the same numbers. Martin ran for 97 yards on 14 carries, averaging per tote. His 56-yard breakaway in the second quarter set up a go-ahead touchdown on a 20-yard catch by TE Cameron Brate. Martin moved into fifth place on the team's all-time rushing yardage chart during the game and also eclipsed 1,000 yards for the second time in his four NFL seasons.
Play of the Game: Tampa Bay's defense had held strong in its own territory and held the Colts out of the end zone for two-and-a-half quarters until Indianapolis QB Matt Hasselbeck hit WR T.Y. Hilton with a 19-yard touchdown pass at the midway point of the third period. The play came immediately after Hasselbeck's 31-yard pass to Donte Moncrief had put the Colts in the Bucs' red zone. Hilton's catch was the first red zone touchdown Tampa Bay's defense had allowed in three weeks and it gave the Colts a lead they would not surrender.
Turning Point:** The Buccaneers scored a touchdown to take a 12-6 late in the second quarter and got a defensive stop at midfield to take that advantage into halftime. After out-gaining the Colts in the first half, 224 yards to 148, the visitors also had the advantage of the opening possession in the second half. However, a holding penalty quickly clipped that drive, leading to Tampa Bay's first punt of the game. From that point on, Indianapolis gained 188 yards to the Bucs' 110 and, more importantly, scored all of the game's last 19 points. After moving the ball efficiently throughout the first half, Tampa Bay could not get its offense in gear in the second half and were shut out after halftime for just the second time all season.
It Was Over When: Jameis Winston's fourth-and-one pass to Brate was broken up by LB Nate Irving with four minutes to play. The Bucs were down by 12 points but threatening to score and make it a one-score game with plenty of time to complete the comeback. Winston stepped up under pressure and tried to get the ball past the defense to Brate, who made a valiant attempt to catch it around Irving's body. When it fell to the turf, the Colts took possession and were able to run out a good portion of the clock and take up Tampa Bay's last two timeouts before punting away.