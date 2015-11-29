Game Awards: Buccaneers vs. Colts

Turning Point:** The Buccaneers scored a touchdown to take a 12-6 late in the second quarter and got a defensive stop at midfield to take that advantage into halftime. After out-gaining the Colts in the first half, 224 yards to 148, the visitors also had the advantage of the opening possession in the second half. However, a holding penalty quickly clipped that drive, leading to Tampa Bay's first punt of the game. From that point on, Indianapolis gained 188 yards to the Bucs' 110 and, more importantly, scored all of the game's last 19 points. After moving the ball efficiently throughout the first half, Tampa Bay could not get its offense in gear in the second half and were shut out after halftime for just the second time all season.