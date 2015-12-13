Game Awards: Buccaneers vs. Saints

Game Ball:** The Buccaneers allowed far too many third-down conversions but they did create quite a few favorable third-down situations that usually lead to truncated drives. LB Lavonte David helped put the Saints into long third downs with sure tackling and a pair of pass deflections. David led all players with 13 stops and added a tackle for loss after shaking off an early-game injury scare.

Play of the Game: The Buccaneers' most important play of the game was likely TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins' sliding catch on fourth down in the fourth quarter, which kept alive a critical touchdown drive to pull the Buccaneers to within one score with nine minutes to play. However, the Saints held on for the win and made more plays on offense than the Buccaneers did, particularly on third down. The most impressive of the Saints' 12 third-down conversions was a 41-yard catch by WR Willie Snead on third-and-21 on the second play of the second quarter. That improbable conversion – the longest of the year against Tampa Bay's defense – led to Drew Brees's second touchdown pass to Marques Colston and a 14-0 lead. The Buccaneers continued to fight for the next two-and-a-half quarters but never quite closed that two-TD gap.