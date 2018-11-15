Gap Discipline, Swarming Key to Slowing Down 'Generational' Talent Saquon Barkley

Last Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense had to contend with one of the NFL's elder statesmen among running backs, the rejuvenated Adrian Peterson of the Washington Redskins. This weekend, they'll square off against the league's most exciting newcomer, the New York Giants' Saquon Barkley. Buccaneers Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy calls Barkley a "generational guy," and indeed Barkley could end up being to a new NFL generation what Peterson has been to the last one.

What he is in the most immediate sense, from the Buccaneers' point of view, is a serious challenge who can't be taken lightly despite his relative lack of NFL experience. The Bucs fared relatively well against Peterson, holding him to 68 yards and 3.6 yards per carry, with almost all of that damage coming in the fourth quarter when Washington was protecting a two-score lead. Now they'll try to limit a 21-year-old star-in-waiting whose game has been compared to another generational talent, Hall of Famer Barry Sanders.

McCoy enthused about Barkley at length on Thursday, three days before the Buccaneers will head over to MetLife Stadium to take on the Giants in a Week 11 contest. He recounted one play he had seen in which the rookie back was seemingly "tackled" (McCoy used air quotes with that word) only to spring up from a near squad to continue going.

"This dude, man, he's incredible," said McCoy. "Any word – incredible, amazing, spectacular – all those words, that's him. I don't think he's even gotten close to scratching the surface of being a running back. He's just balling right now. When he learns how to be a true running back, it's going to get ugly."

McCoy agreed to the comparisons with Sanders, though they seem more accurate when describing Barkley's style rather than his size. The Giants' rookie is three inches taller and about 30 pounds heavier than Sanders was in his playing days, but he has the same sort of video-game moves and the ability to turn a nothing play into something spectacular. Barkley already has four touchdowns this year of 50 or more yards, two each in the running and passing attacks.

[He's] really, really impressive," said Tampa Bay Head Coach Dirk Koetter. "For a guy that's 235 pounds, his combination of speed, elusiveness, ball skills, yards after contact – very impressive. He's come right into the league and really shown what he can do."