Georgia's Caleb King entering supplemental draft

ATLANTA (AP) - Former Georgia tailback Caleb King says he is entering the NFL's supplemental draft.
King, who would have been a senior, was declared academically ineligible for the 2011 season on Friday. He finished spring drills as Georgia's starter.
King said Tuesday in a statement released by Georgia he is looking forward to the opportunity to continue his career in the NFL.
King rushed for 430 yards with two touchdowns on 80 carries in 2010. He started in 10 of his 29 games at Georgia and rushed for 1,271 yards. He set a career high with 166 yards rushing against Georgia Tech in 2009.