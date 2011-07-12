Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Georgia's Caleb King entering supplemental draft

King-Supplemental Draft

Jul 12, 2011 at 08:06 AM

ATLANTA (AP) - Former Georgia tailback Caleb King says he is entering the NFL's supplemental draft.

King, who would have been a senior, was declared academically ineligible for the 2011 season on Friday. He finished spring drills as Georgia's starter.

King said Tuesday in a statement released by Georgia he is looking forward to the opportunity to continue his career in the NFL.

King rushed for 430 yards with two touchdowns on 80 carries in 2010. He started in 10 of his 29 games at Georgia and rushed for 1,271 yards. He set a career high with 166 yards rushing against Georgia Tech in 2009.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Making Up for BA's Absence & How Underrated Jordan Whitehead Is | Carmen Catches Up

How Asst. Head Coach/Run-Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin is stepping in for BA and just how underrated safety Jordan Whitehead is according to his teammates.
news

Buccaneers-Jets Injury Report Dec. 29: Shaq Barrett, Four Others Sidelined

The Buccaneers listed nine on their first practice report of Week 17.
news

We're Team Arizona! | A Week 17 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans

The Cardinals' game in Dallas on Sunday is of particular interest to the Buccaneers in the NFC seeding race…Suggestions for which teams to root for in each contest in Week 17
news

Updates: Winfield Still Out, COVID List Grows, Barrett Sidelined Until Playoffs

Keep informed with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Bucs regular season
Advertising