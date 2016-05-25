Gerald McCoy Named to NFL's Top 100

On Wednesday night, the NFL Network named Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy to their annual top 100 list, coming in at No. 63. Since entering the NFL, McCoy has become a fixture on the list, appearing in each of the previous four.
Despite battling through injuries in 2015, McCoy led the Buccaneers in sacks with 8.5. He also recorded 34 tackles and batted down a pass.
McCoy was No. 28 on the NFL's top 100 list in 2015 and 2014 after debuting at No. 92 in 2013. The NFL began compiling their top 100 lists in 2011, so McCoy has made the cut in four of six possible years. McCoy's top 100 selections coincide directly with his four Pro Bowl selections in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.
He is the first member of the Buccaneers to make the NFL Network's list this year, but is unlikely the last. Running back Doug Martin, linebacker Lavonte David, wide receiver Mike Evans and new cornerback Brent Grimes have all appeared on the list in previous years while Jameis Winston could warrant consideration after earning a trip to the Pro Bowl.
The longer the wait to hear another Buccaneers' name, the better. The NFL Network will count down the best players in the league ten at a time until reaching No. 1 later this summer.