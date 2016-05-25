Gerald McCoy Named to NFL's Top 100

McCoy was No. 28 on the NFL's top 100 list in 2015 and 2014 after debuting at No. 92 in 2013. The NFL began compiling their top 100 lists in 2011, so McCoy has made the cut in four of six possible years. McCoy's top 100 selections coincide directly with his four Pro Bowl selections in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

He is the first member of the Buccaneers to make the NFL Network's list this year, but is unlikely the last. Running back Doug Martin, linebacker Lavonte David, wide receiver Mike Evans and new cornerback Brent Grimes have all appeared on the list in previous years while Jameis Winston could warrant consideration after earning a trip to the Pro Bowl.