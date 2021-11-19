Giants-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 19: Pierre-Paul, Nuñez-Roches, Delaney Limited, Brady Non-Participant

The Buccaneers had a few changes at practice on Friday. Quarterback Tom Brady and defensive tackle Steve McLendon were added to the report and did not practice – but only because they were given veteran days off. Their designations are not injury related.

In actual injury news, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was downgraded to a limited participant after practicing fully on Thursday. Pierre-Paul is still dealing with a torn rotator cuff and broken finger but said he's feeling better ahead of the matchup with his former team. Defensive tackle Rakeem Nuñez-Roches was added to the report on Friday as well, revealing an ankle injury that limited him in practice. This is a bit concerning considering defensive tackle Vita Vea, who was injured in Washington and has been a non-participant in practice all week, isn't likely to play Monday night and it'd be Nuñez-Roches that would see an increased workload as his fill-in.

Cornerback Dee Delaney is still in concussion protocol but he returned to the field on Friday, practicing in a limited capacity.

The Giants added defensive back Logan Ryan to their report. He did not participate on Friday due to COVID-19 protocols. New York also upgraded tight end Kaden Smith, who was a non-participant on Thursday. He practiced in a limited capacity on Friday.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

QB Tom Brady (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate

CB Dee Delaney (ankle/concussion) – Limited Participation

*WR Chris Godwin (foot) – Limited Participation *

TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – Limited Participation

DT Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

DT Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (ankle) – Limited Participation

NT Vita Vea (knee) – Did Not Participate

Giants

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) – Limited Participation

RB Devontae Booker (hip) – Limited Participation

LB Lorenzo Carter (illness/ankle) – Did Not Participate

DB Nate Ebner (knee) – Did Not Participate

FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf) – Limited Participation

DB Logan Ryan (COVID protocols) – Did Not Participate

WR Sterling Shepard (quad) – Did Not Participate

TE Kaden Smith (knee) – Limited Participation