Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Giants-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 19: Pierre-Paul, Nuñez-Roches, Delaney Limited, Brady Non-Participant

The Buccaneers downgraded Jason Pierre-Paul to a limited participant, while adding Tom Brady, Steve McLendon and Rakeem Nuñez-Roches to their Friday report.

Nov 19, 2021 at 03:43 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

IRfriday

The Buccaneers had a few changes at practice on Friday. Quarterback Tom Brady and defensive tackle Steve McLendon were added to the report and did not practice – but only because they were given veteran days off. Their designations are not injury related.

In actual injury news, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was downgraded to a limited participant after practicing fully on Thursday. Pierre-Paul is still dealing with a torn rotator cuff and broken finger but said he's feeling better ahead of the matchup with his former team. Defensive tackle Rakeem Nuñez-Roches was added to the report on Friday as well, revealing an ankle injury that limited him in practice. This is a bit concerning considering defensive tackle Vita Vea, who was injured in Washington and has been a non-participant in practice all week, isn't likely to play Monday night and it'd be Nuñez-Roches that would see an increased workload as his fill-in.

Cornerback Dee Delaney is still in concussion protocol but he returned to the field on Friday, practicing in a limited capacity.

The Giants added defensive back Logan Ryan to their report. He did not participate on Friday due to COVID-19 protocols. New York also upgraded tight end Kaden Smith, who was a non-participant on Thursday. He practiced in a limited capacity on Friday.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

QB Tom Brady (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate  

CB Dee Delaney (ankle/concussion) – Limited Participation

*WR Chris Godwin (foot) – Limited Participation *

TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Full Participation   

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – Limited Participation

DT Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

DT Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (ankle) – Limited Participation

NT Vita Vea (knee) – Did Not Participate

Giants

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) – Limited Participation

RB Devontae Booker (hip) – Limited Participation

LB Lorenzo Carter (illness/ankle) – Did Not Participate

DB Nate Ebner (knee) – Did Not Participate

FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf) – Limited Participation

DB Logan Ryan (COVID protocols) – Did Not Participate

WR Sterling Shepard (quad) – Did Not Participate

TE Kaden Smith (knee) – Limited Participation

*bold denotes change from previous day

*

Related Content

news

Giants-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 18: Gronkowski, Pierre-Paul Full Participants

The Buccaneers seem to hopefully be on the mend as they returned Rob Gronkowski and Jason Pierre-Paul to practice on Thursday in a full capacity.
news

Tampa Bay-Washington Injury Report Nov. 12: Brown, Gronkowski, Robinson Ruled Out, Godwin Questionable

Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski and Rashard Robinson ruled out for Sunday's Week 10 matchup in Washington.
news

Tampa Bay-Washington Injury Report Nov. 11: CB Dee Delaney Upgraded

The Buccaneers upgraded Dee Delaney to full participation as they look to get healthier in the secondary.
news

Tampa Bay-Washington Injury Report Nov. 10: Godwin, Gronkowski, Brown Sit Out

The Buccaneers listed seven total players on the first injury report of Week 10.
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Oct. 29: Antonio Brown Ruled Out

The Bucs have ruled out just one player ahead of their divisional matchup with the Saints in New Orleans.
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Oct. 28: Two Players Upgraded

The Bucs got defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh back in a full capacity on Thursday after a mostly unchanged practice report.
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Oct. 27: Lavonte David, Rob Gronkowski, Richard Sherman Limited

The Buccaneers got some good news when David, Gronkowski and Sherman returned to practice on Wednesday. 
news

Bears-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 22: Gronkowski, David, Sherman, Brown Ruled Out

The Bucs will be without Rob Gronkowski, Lavonte David, Richard Sherman and Antonio Brown as they take on the Bears at home this Sunday.
news

Bears-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 21: O.J. Howard Returns to Practice

There were minimal changes on the Buccaneers' practice report on Thursday but the team did get tight end O.J. Howard back in a limited capacity.
news

Bears-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 20: Six Players Sidelined

The Buccaneers open full-speed practice missing six players ahead of Sunday's home game against the Chicago Bears.
news

Buccaneers-Eagles Injury Report Oct. 13: David, Gronkowski, Winfield Jr. Ruled Out

The Bucs held their final practice of Week Six on Wednesday as they get set to travel to Philadelphia for tomorrow's game, ruling three players out.
Advertising