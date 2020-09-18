Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Girls in the Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Awards Four 'Girls in Football' Scholarships 

The Buccaneers reveal initial scholarship recipients with the help of some of the team’s biggest stars  

Sep 18, 2020 at 08:23 AM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

200228_MM_Bucs_Flag_Football_3099
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 28, 2020 - Athletes compete on Day 3 of the 2020 Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Matt/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Four young women with dreams of making a positive impact in the sports world are a step closer to turning that into a reality thanks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation today revealed the inaugural recipients of the Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship, a first-of-its-kind academic scholarship program designed to benefit graduating female high school football players pursuing a career in sports. The four 2020 scholarship winners – Lorraine Angelakos (Brown University), Tatiana Maker (Central Florida), Jade Rayburn (Florida State University) and Janae Scott (Florida Southern College) were delivered the news by Buccaneers players Shaquil Barrett, Lavonte David, Mike Evans and O.J. Howard, who made surprise appearances in the virtual interview process to congratulate the recipients. 

"There are so many girls and women with a passion for football, yet there is limited exposure to the many kinds of opportunities that exist for them to follow their passion into a career," said Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, Buccaneers Co-owner. "We want to bridge that gap and provide better avenues for women in this pursuit. These scholarship recipients are dedicated to being difference makers and we're proud to support them as they take the next step to achieving their goals."

The Girls in Football Scholarship, made possible through a $250,000 commitment from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, was established for graduating high school seniors participating in a form of football (flag, tackle, touch) with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university. Candidates were required to have earned a minimum 3.0 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) during their high school academic career and were asked to submit essays on how they planned to use their future career to make a positive impact in the sports industry.

Rayburn, an Alonso High School alum where she helped lead their flag football team to two state championships, shares with her fellow recipients the aforementioned goal: make a difference in sports. Rayburn herself will be pursuing a career in marketing and business development at Florida State University with ambitions of working with the NCAA to establish girl's flag football as an official collegiate sport.

Angelakos, a Pompano Beach High School alum attending the Ivy League's Brown University, has her sights set on a career as a sports and entertainment lawyer. She hopes to bring an innovative mindset to athlete representation while increasing athlete engagement with the non-profit sector.

Scott, who is from Tallahassee and attended Florida State University High School, is attending Florida Southern University. An avid football and soccer fan, she plans to pursue a career in professional sports before becoming a personal trainer, opening a fitness studio and training student athletes in need of coaching and mentorship.

Maker, a former teammate of Angelakos at Pompano Beach High School, wants to pursue the legal field as a future civil rights attorney. Currently attending the University of Central Florida, she has the long-term goal of creating policies that will bring equality to work environments and close the wage gap between men's and women's professional athletics. 

"The gender stereotypes that everyone has in place are being broken down because people are expanding scholarships such as the Bucs, the first to offer a scholarship for flag football" said Maker. "It shows that people are changing, things are changing, and female athletes are going to have more access to financial aid."

Rayburn is no stranger to the Buccaneers' efforts in the realm of girls in football. She participated in both Preseason Classic tournaments held at the team's AdventHealth Training Center and played in the first 'Friday Night Lights' matchup between flag football powerhouses Alonso and Robinson High Schools.

"This is what this sport needs," Rayburn said of the game. "This is how it should always be. It was just awesome."

"I think what the Bucs have done is what so many other NFL teams need to do," added Rayburn. "They need to realize this sport needs the exposure, they need to say this is real. They need someone to let them know to start watching it. Just knowing that I got a scholarship doing something that means so much to me, it means everything."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Girls High School Flag Football Preseason Classic is the largest girls flag football tournament in the country. A four-day event at the Buccaneers' AdventHealth Training Center, it brings together more than 50 high school teams and over 1,000 student athletes in a round robin-style competition.

The Preseason Classic and the Girls In Football Scholarship are just two of the ways the organization has been committed to growing the game of football and prioritizing gender equality. The team also established the Jr. Bucs Girls Flag Football League, a first-of-its-kind league in the City of Tampa, where the Foundation covers league fees and equipment for all girls who play. And through in-school programming, the Jr. Bucs Middle School initiative brings flag football to more than 35,000 middle school girls every year.

"It has to start somewhere," said Rayburn. "The Bucs have done an absolutely amazing job of representing us and what we stand for and proving that women in football deserve the same recognition as anyone else."

Related Content

BUCSVOTE: Team launches voting campaign as part of commitment to social justice initiative
news

BUCSVOTE: Team launches voting campaign as part of commitment to social justice initiative

This season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are working with the non-partisan group I am a voter.® to promote voter registration and participation as part of the team's larger effort to achieve social justice 
In My Words by Carlton Davis
news

In My Words by Carlton Davis

Bucs cornerback pens essay about racial injustice
Bucs Players Take Action, Collaborate With Community Leaders
news

Bucs Players Take Action, Collaborate With Community Leaders

Players meet with elected officials to effect change
Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Replace Blake High School Football Equipment After Fire
news

Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Replace Blake High School Football Equipment After Fire

With the help of the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation was able to replace the Blake High School football program's equipment after it was lost in a storage fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage.
Statement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Statement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 4, 2019 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 and Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the unboxing of cleats for My Cause My Cleats at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs Players Pull Double Duty: Help Local Businesses While Donating Meals to Those in Need

A group of Buccaneers players are helping local businesses by ordering meals to be donated to those in need at Metropolitan Ministries.
Glazer Family Donates Another $100,000 to St. Pete 'Fighting Chance Fund' for COVID-19 Relief
news

Glazer Family Donates Another $100,000 to St. Pete 'Fighting Chance Fund' for COVID-19 Relief

A day after joining forces with the Lightning and Rays by donating $100,000 to a City of Tampa COVID-19 relief fund, the Glazer Family pledged another $100,000 to the City of St. Petersburg to further their relief efforts throughout the Bay Area.
Buccaneers Pledge $100,000 along with Rays, Lightning to City's New One Tampa: Relief Now, Rise Together Fund
news

Buccaneers Pledge $100,000 along with Rays, Lightning to City's New One Tampa: Relief Now, Rise Together Fund

Major sports teams in Tampa are among those who have banded together to help raise money for the new One Tampa Fund, announced by Mayor Jane Castor, that will help with rent and utilities to those who need it in the Tampa area.
Bucs Mike Evans Makes $100,000 Donation for COVID-19 Relief
news

Bucs Mike Evans Makes $100,000 Donation for COVID-19 Relief

The Mike Evans Family Foundation is donating a total of $100,000 to help support local families in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a $50,000 contribution to United Way Suncoast.
The New Normal: How the Bucs are Helping Set the Example for Women in Football
news

The New Normal: How the Bucs are Helping Set the Example for Women in Football

Buccaneers Co-Owner and President of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and Glazer Family Foundation Darcie Glazer Kassewitz and assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust spoke to 40 women looking to further their careers in football at the Careers in Football Forum at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indy.
Buccaneers Foundation Hosts Largest Girls Flag Football Tournament in the Nation for a Second Year
news

Buccaneers Foundation Hosts Largest Girls Flag Football Tournament in the Nation for a Second Year

Fifty-seven teams from around the state of Florida will play in the Second Annual Girls High School Flag Football Tournament at AdventHealth Training Center beginning Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Advertising