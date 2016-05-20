Glazer Family Foundation Hosts Military Awards

Honorees were nominated on Buccaneers.com and selected for demonstrating the values of integrity, courage, commitment and service before self while sharing in the sacrifices of service to our country.

The event, which began last spring, is one of many that The Glazer Family Foundation and Buccaneers are proud to sponsor. During training camp each summer, the Bucs host a special "military day" where active members and their family are able to take in a practice.

During the season, The Glazer Family Foundation, Buccaneers and USO Central Florida continue to honor the military by selecting a "Hero of the Game" for every home game, as well as inviting active military members to enjoy games from the team's exclusive Salute to Service Suite.