Glazer Family Foundation Hosts Military Awards

The Glazer Family Foundation and Buccaneers hosted the 2nd annual General H. Norman Schwarzkopf Military Family of the Year Awards on Friday.

May 20, 2016 at 01:48 PM
Photos: Military Family of the Year Awards

The Glazer Family Foundation and the Buccaneers hosted the 2nd annual General H Norman Schwarzkopf Military Family of the Year Awards to honor active-duty service members, and their families, from each branch of the military.

On Friday night, the Glazer Family Foundation and Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted the General H Norman Schwarzkopf Military Family of the Year Awards at One Buccaneer Place. The event honored active duty military members of each branch of the military, including the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, Navy and National Guard, along with their families. It was the second year in a row that the team had hosted the event.

Attendees were greeted by Glazer Family Foundation Co-President Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford and defensive tackle Clinton McDonald.

"We hold family as the greatest importance," Glazer Kassewitz said, "and we have been deeply committed to the military for over 20 years. Tonight it's really very fitting that it's not only military but family and it's something that we will support for the long term."

Honorees were nominated on Buccaneers.com and selected for demonstrating the values of integrity, courage, commitment and service before self while sharing in the sacrifices of service to our country.

The event, which began last spring, is one of many that The Glazer Family Foundation and Buccaneers are proud to sponsor. During training camp each summer, the Bucs host a special "military day" where active members and their family are able to take in a practice.

During the season, The Glazer Family Foundation, Buccaneers and USO Central Florida continue to honor the military by selecting a "Hero of the Game" for every home game, as well as inviting active military members to enjoy games from the team's exclusive Salute to Service Suite.

For more information on the Buccaneers' military support, click HERE.

