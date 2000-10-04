 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Go West, Young Man

How will Derrick Brooks follow up his Brooks Bunch trip to Africa? Plans are well underway

Oct 04, 2000 at 10:08 AM
brooks10_4_1.jpg

LB Derrick Brooks is looking West for his next trip with the Brooks Bunch

How will Derrick Brooks follow up his Brooks Bunch trip to Africa? Plans are well underway

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will go no further across the country this season than their trip to Minneapolis this weekend. The team barely even crosses the Mississippi, barring a possible playoff trip in January.

Maybe that's why LB Derrick Brooks has a little westward wanderlust. More likely, he sees the Western United States as the perfect educational background to continue his remarkable series of Brooks' Bunch trips.

Brooks, the Buccaneers' Pro Bowl linebacker, has taken a group of local youngsters on an educational field trip each of the last four offseasons, beginning with a short journey to St. Petersburg in 1997. The following year, the qualifying members of Brooks Bunch set off for Atlanta, then Washington D.C. in 1999. Last year, Brooks received national attention when his group made an ambitious trip overseas to spend nearly two weeks in Africa.

That trip concluded in July. Because Brooks' program is educational in nature and of such magnitude, it takes months of planning to put each trip together. There is also a lengthy period of study for prospective trip-takers where a foundation is laid for the educational and emotional growth that will take place on each journey. For that reason, the preparations for Brooks' next trip are well underway.

Though it has not yet been announced, Brooks' has a new theme for this year's journey: The Wild, Wild West. The Brooks' Bunch is likely to head overseas to an international locale again the following year, but the 2001 trip will focus on America's roots.

The actual trip has not yet been mapped out because it will be based on the curriculum that is developed for the program. That process is also already underway, with a group of teachers hired to form the educational base of the program. It is thought, however, that the trip will include a visit to the Grand Canyon and to historic landmarks such as preserved gold mines.

The Wild, Wild West trip will be designed to focus on the early formation of the United States and the leaders that led that development.

"Derrick wanted to get back to our own roots, back to America," said Stephanie Waller, the Buccaneers' Director of Community Relations. "He wants the kids to understand how our country was built. Through that, we'll learn about Native Americans, settlers, African American leaders in the West…just basic Americans."

Brooks has an important reason for teaching the youth in his program about the people that shaped this country. His goal on each trip is to shape his own Brooks Bunch members into potential leaders. The travelers on Brooks' Africa 2000 trip said the experience changed their lives. Chances are, a trip to the West will do the same for another group of future leaders.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs, Liam Coen Agree to Terms on Contract for Offensive Coordinator Job

After a thorough search, the Buccaneers have agreed to terms with former Rams and Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen to fill the same opening on their staff following the departure of Dave Canales
news

5 Things to Know About Bucs New Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen

University of Kentucky Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen will join Todd Bowles' coaching staff in the same capacity. Here are five things to know about the Bucs' new offensive mind
news

Ryan Jensen Hangs Up Cleats 

Ryan Jensen announces retirement after career spanning 11 years in the NFL
news

All-Stars and Big Plays | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about the Pro Bowl, the team's best touchdowns of the 2023 season, Creamsicle games and more

Latest Headlines

Bucs, Liam Coen Agree to Terms on Contract for Offensive Coordinator Job

After a thorough search, the Buccaneers have agreed to terms with former Rams and Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen to fill the same opening on their staff following the departure of Dave Canales

5 Things to Know About Bucs New Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen

University of Kentucky Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen will join Todd Bowles' coaching staff in the same capacity. Here are five things to know about the Bucs' new offensive mind

Photos: Bucs at 2024 Pro Bowl Practice | Day 2

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Pro Bowlers from practice on February 3, 2024.

Tristan Wirfs Mic'd Up at 2024 Pro Bowl Practice

Tackle Tristan Wirfs was mic'd up during 2024 Pro Bowl practice in Orlando, Florida.

Ryan Jensen Hangs Up Cleats 

Ryan Jensen announces retirement after career spanning 11 years in the NFL

Baker Mayfield Wins the Precision Passing Challenge at the 2024 Pro Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield defeats Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud to win the Precision Passing challenge during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games Skills Showdown in Orlando, Florida.

Photos: Bucs at 2024 Pro Bowl Practice | Day 1

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Pro Bowlers from practice on February 2, 2024.

All-Stars and Big Plays | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about the Pro Bowl, the team's best touchdowns of the 2023 season, Creamsicle games and more

Bucs Confirm Interview with Liam Coen for OC Spot

The Bucs have conducted an interview for their offensive coordinator position with Liam Coen, who currently serves in the same position at the University of Kentucky and previously did so with the Rams

Bucs Bring Rams Assistant Jake Peetz in for OC Interview

Jake Peetz, the passing game coordinator for a Rams team that produced a top-10 aerial attack in 2023, interviewed for the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator position on Thursday

Search for OC Continues, Baker Mayfield and Tristan Wirfs Head to Pro Bowl | Brianna's Blitz 

An overview of the list of coaches who have interviewed for the Buccaneers' vacant offensive coordinator position, along with a Pro Bowl outlook featuring Baker Mayfield and Tristan Wirfs

Baker Mayfield Breaks Down His Precision Passing Challenge Victory at the 2024 Pro Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield breaks down his victory in the Precision Passing Challenge Final with NFC Pro Bowl coach Eli Manning during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games Skills Showdown in Orlando, Florida.

Bucs Offseason Updates, Pro Bowl Preview | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discusses the Bucs' coaching changes, QB Baker Mayfield and T Tristan Wirfs heading to the Pro Bowl and an early look at the 2024 NFL Draft.

Thad Lewis Interviews as In-House Candidate for OC Job

Quarterbacks Coach Thad Lewis, who helped Baker Mayfield put together an impressive comeback season, is the first member of the Bucs' current coaching staff to interview for the team's offensive coordinator position

2024 State of the Bucs: Wide Receiver 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with wide receivers

Photos: Best of the Buccaneers' Defense

Take a look at some of the best photos of the Buccaneers' defense from the 2023 season.

Tristan Wirfs, Baker Mayfield Named to NFC Pro Bowl Roster

Tackle Tristan Wirfs has now made the NFL's all-star roster at two different positions, while quarterback Baker Mayfield is a first-time Pro Bowler after his impressive Buccaneers debut

Brian Johnson Visits Bucs Headquarters for OC Interview

Former Eagles Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson was in Tampa Tuesday to meet with Buccaneer officials regarding their vacated coordinator position

Bucs Interview Texans' Jerrod Johnson for Coordinator Spot

Houston Quarterbacks Coach Jerrod Johnson, who worked closely with rookie phenom C.J. Stroud in 2023, is the third confirmed candidate to interview for the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator position

Bucs Add Four More to 2024 Roster on Futures Contracts

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers signed DT Eric Banks, LS Evan Deckers, LB Vi Jones and DT Lwal Uguak to reserve/futures contracts, which take effect in the 2024 league year
Advertising