 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Going Bowling

Early results indicate that the Bucs could have a sizeable contingent at the Pro Bowl this coming February

Oct 25, 2000 at 08:00 PM
sapp10_26_1.jpg

DT Warren Sapp has more Pro Bowl votes than any other defensive player in the NFL

It's only October, so the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Pro Bowl hopefuls won't want to buy plane tickets to Hawaii just yet.

On the other hand, if balloting for the Pro Bowl continues in its current direction, there may be enough Bucs headed to Honolulu to get a chartered plane together.

On Thursday, the NFL released its first Pro Bowl voting update of the 2000 season, and while it's still quite early, the returns for the Buccaneers are quite encouraging.

Of the 19 different positions listed on the ballot, Tampa Bay players were leading the voting after one week in six of them. There are some positions, such as outside linebacker or wide receiver, where several starters will be chosen, but only one leader was listed on the league's release.

The six Buccaneers with a jumpstart on their February vacation plans are: FB Mike Alstott, G Randall McDaniel, C Jeff Christy, DT Warren Sapp, LB Derrick Brooks and S John Lynch. Not surprisingly, all six of those Buccaneers have already been to the Pro Bowl at least twice.

Fan voting accounts for one third of the selection process for the National Football League's annual all-star game. Voting by players and coaches fills out the process.

Voting for NFL fans began on NFL.com on October 15, and it will run through December 8. Coaches and players will vote shortly thereafter and the AFC and NFC teams will be announced on December 14. Each squad will consist of 43 players.

Several of the Buccaneers' vote leaders were among the most favored players at any position. Sapp has already garnered over 26,000 votes, the sixth-most of any player in the league and the most by any defensive player. Sapp, of course, is the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year and currently has 9.5 sacks.

On the offensive side of the ball, Alstott has the fourth-most votes in the NFC, trailing only QB Kurt Warner, RB Marshall Faulk and WR Isaac Bruce of the undefeated St. Louis Rams.

This year's Pro Bowl will be televised live on ABC-TV on February 6 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs Embraced Challenge of Cap-Strapped Offseason in 2023

The Buccaneers headed into the 2023 offseason with cap restrictions they had never seen before and an open question mark at quarterback but produced another winner by having fun with the challenges to their professional pride
news

2024 State of the Bucs: Safety

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with safeties
news

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. wrapped up his rookie contract in 2023 by earning First Team Associated Press All-Pro honors and helping the Bucs to a fourth straight playoff berth with a string of big plays
news

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield revived his career in Tampa in 2023 and now has a chance to test free agency again…Our 10-part series on potential Bucs free agents in 2024 starts at the most important position in football

Latest Headlines

Bucs Embraced Challenge of Cap-Strapped Offseason in 2023

The Buccaneers headed into the 2023 offseason with cap restrictions they had never seen before and an open question mark at quarterback but produced another winner by having fun with the challenges to their professional pride

2024 State of the Bucs: Safety

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with safeties

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. wrapped up his rookie contract in 2023 by earning First Team Associated Press All-Pro honors and helping the Bucs to a fourth straight playoff berth with a string of big plays

Free Agency Looms, Coaching Staff Additions | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the new additions to the Bucs' coaching staff, the Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic and some headlines ahead of free agency.

Bucs Hire Thomas McGaughey as Special Teams Coordinator

The Bucs have hired former long-time NFL coach and recent Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey to serve in the same position on Todd Bowles' staff following Keith Armstrong's retirement

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield revived his career in Tampa in 2023 and now has a chance to test free agency again…Our 10-part series on potential Bucs free agents in 2024 starts at the most important position in football

5 Things to Know About ST Coordinator Thomas McGaughey

New Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey comes to Tampa Bay after six seasons with the New York Giants, replacing retired Keith Armstrong

Bucs Name Kevin Carberry Offensive Line Coach

After introducing new Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen, the Bucs began filling out his offensive support staff, beginning with the addition of former Saints assistant Kevin Carberry on Wednesday

2024 State of the Bucs: Cornerback

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with cornerbacks

Buccaneers To Host FHSAA Flag Football State Championships  

Championships to take place May 10-11 at AdventHealth Training Center 

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 1.0

In our first addition to Mock Draft Season, we find some edge rush help for the Buccaneers in a first round dominated by quarterbacks, offensive tackles and cornerbacks

Photos: Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic Opening Night

View photos from the Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic Opening Night, kicking off the country's largest girls flag football tournament, featuring more than 100 teams and 2,000 athletes.

Darcie Glazer Kassewitz Discusses the Buccaneers' 2024 Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic

Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, Owner/President Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation/President Glazer Vision Foundation, highlights what players have to look forward to at the Buccaneers Girls Football Preseason Classic, and more with the "GMFB" crew.

Best of the 2023 Buccaneers | Mic'd Up

From silencing the doubters in Minnesota to our third-straight division championship, take a look at the best Mic'd Up moments from your 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bucs Have 18 Potential Unrestricted Free Agents in 2024

The Buccaneers must deal with a list of 22 possible free agents when the new league year begins in March, including such unrestricted FAs as Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Lavonte David

Bucs' FA List Includes Four Who Could Get Tender Offers | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

Mock draft season is in full swing following the conclusion of the season

2024 Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic

The country's largest girls flag tournament returns to Tampa Bay!

2024 State of the Bucs: Defensive Linemen 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with defensive linemen

Most Improved Buccaneer in 2023 | Point-Counterpoint

Contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith continue their weekly series of debates, in this case making the case for two candidates as the Buccaneers' Most Improved Player of 2023
Advertising