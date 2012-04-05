Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Goodell warns NFL about leaking Wonderlic scores

Goodell-Wonderlic

Apr 05, 2012 at 07:47 AM

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a memo to all 32 teams threatening ``significant discipline'' to anyone caught leaking confidential information gathered on draft prospects to the public.

The Associated Press obtained the memo, which was sent on Wednesday night after reports that LSU defensive back Morris Claiborne allegedly scored poorly on the Wonderlic test. The exam is used by NFL teams to try to gauge a prospect's intelligence, problem-solving ability and cognitive skills.

League rules prohibit officials from disclosing the results, but scores have routinely been leaked for years, both of the very poor and very high variety.

In his memo, Goodell stresses that Wonderlic scores, personal and family histories and drug tests are to be kept strictly confidential.

``You should be reminded that disclosure of inappropriate private or confidential information concerning draft-eligible players is conduct detrimental to the league and will be met with significant discipline when a violation can be established,'' Goodell wrote.

Much of the information is collected at the annual combine in February. But every year, as the draft gets closer, some teams and officials leak certain information in part to possibly influence how the draft plays out. A poor Wonderlic score or a failed drug test could significantly hurt a player's stock and change the perception of that player with the fan base of the team that chooses him.

``Bear in mind that the publicly-disclosed information is frequently inaccurate, incomplete or misleading, and often results from an effort of an individual to advance a self-interested goal,'' Goodell wrote.

``What is lost in the pursuit of that goal is concern for the reputation and well-being of the young men who have worked so hard to reach their own goal of becoming an NFL player and concern for the reputation of the NFL and our game.''

The first round of the NFL draft will be held this year on Thursday, April 26, with the draft continuing through Friday and Saturday. Now that the calendar has turned to April, the smokescreens, negotiations and subterfuge are only expected to heat up.

The players' union, players and some agents have been irked by the lack of discretion in the past, which can be difficult to police. Goodell felt it necessary to send a reminder of the rules that are in place.

``Disclosing this confidential information about draft-eligible players to the public can be extremely damaging to players, clubs, and the league,'' he wrote.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Baker Mayfield: I Got to Pick Stability

Baker Mayfield wanted a chance to compete for a starting job in his fourth NFL home, but he also wanted one that would get him back on steady ground after a nomadic 2022…He found both in Tampa
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Dec. 27: Barrett, Davis Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 17 matchup
news

Saints-Buccaneers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 17

The Bucs and Saints will meet in a game with huge playoff implications for both teams, with both guided by new quarterbacks in 2023 who are playing their best ball down the stretch
news

Playoff Push 2023: Bucs Need One Win to Clinch Division

The Bucs can win a third straight division title with a home win against the Saints in Week 17, and if they accomplish that they will be locked into the fourth seed in the NFC
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Baker Mayfield: I Got to Pick Stability

Baker Mayfield wanted a chance to compete for a starting job in his fourth NFL home, but he also wanted one that would get him back on steady ground after a nomadic 2022…He found both in Tampa

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Dec. 27: Barrett, Davis Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 17 matchup

Saints-Buccaneers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 17

The Bucs and Saints will meet in a game with huge playoff implications for both teams, with both guided by new quarterbacks in 2023 who are playing their best ball down the stretch

Luke Goedeke Mic'd Up vs. the Jaguars

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tackle Luke Goedeke was mic'd up for the Bucs' Week 16 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Watch as he talks smack and moves bodies in Raymond James Stadium.

Baker Mayfield: 'The Bucs Allowed Me to Be Myself' | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 17 practice. QB Mayfield discussed the rivalry against the New Orleans Saints, how the team 'weathered the storm' and the rare moment of playing for a division championship.

Todd Bowles on Game Planning for the Saints, 'Execute' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 17 practice. HC Bowles discussed WR Mike Evans' greatness, S Antoine Winfield Jr. 's ability to force fumbles and Sunday's atmosphere with the division for the taking.

Playoff Push 2023: Bucs Need One Win to Clinch Division

The Bucs can win a third straight division title with a home win against the Saints in Week 17, and if they accomplish that they will be locked into the fourth seed in the NFC

How to Watch: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Saints on New Year's Eve for a chance to clinch the NFC South crown. Find out how to view the action

Baker Mayfield: The Gift that Keeps on Giving | Salty Dogs

Jeff and Scott celebrate a four-game winning streak, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Baker Mayfield, answer fans questions and digress into such topics as old commercials, Christmas movies and Australian slang.

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 17

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 17 across Power Rankings?

Scouting Report: Saints' Top Game Wreckers | Week 17 

A look at the Saints' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup at Raymond James Stadium

Yaya Diaby: 'We Got Some Juice' | Press Conference

Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 17 practice. OLB Diaby discussed getting more comfortable throughout his rookie season and his drive to get to the quarterback.

Tristan Wirfs Ready for Physical Battle vs. New Orleans | Press Conference

Tackle Tristan Wirfs spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 17 practice. T Wirfs discussed the upcoming game against the Saints and how the offensive line has come together.

Devin White Thankful to Be Back, 'Fly Around & Make Plays' | Press Conference

Linebacker Devin White spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 17 practice. LB White discussed his interception against the Jaguars and his excitement to play New Orleans.

Updates: Carlton Davis in Protocol, Mike Greene Designated for Return 

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in December 2023

Antoine Winfield Jr. Is Everything, All at Once

Data Crunch: Fourth-year S Antoine Winfield Jr. is putting up statistical combos the league hasn't seen in at least a quarter-century…OLB Yaya Diaby is now tied for the NFL lead in sacks among rookies

Todd Bowles on Baker Mayfield Being a 'True Professional', Mike Evans 'Rising to the Occasion' | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips is joined by Head Coach Todd Bowles and Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales on the weekly radio show.

Baker Mayfield's 3 Most Improbable Plays vs. the Jags

Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's 3 most improbable completions from Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season, according to Next Gen Stats.

Rondé Barber Reviews Bucs' Takeaways vs. Jacksonville Jaguars | Film Session

Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber breaks down the Bucs' takeaways from their Week 16 win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bucs' Release Week 17 Depth Chart: Devin White Returns to Major Role

LB Devin White returned from a three-game absence in Week 16 and was on the field for 95% of the Bucs' defensive snaps as the Jaguars spent most of the game in three-receiver groupings
Advertising