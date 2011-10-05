Group Effort





On Monday night, the 64,000 fans at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' sold-out game against the Indianapolis Colts were treated to a burst of fireworks to accompany the national anthem. That was a new addition to the show.

Once the game began, those same fans were treated to quite a few offensive fireworks, as well. That wasn't exactly new, but it was, in the end, unprecedented in terms of how many shells were fired off. The Buccaneers' 466 total yards of offense in their 24-17 victory over the Colts were the most the team has ever posted in a home game, covering 35-and-one-quarter-seasons and 277 different outings.

This probably comes as something of a surprise, even to those who followed and enjoyed every minute of the game. The cynic might say, with some merit, that the most prolific offensive home game (in yards) in team history should have been a bit more obvious on the scoreboard. Tampa Bay coaches would certainly agree that score-depressing elements such as penalties and red zone issues need to be corrected…but then again, given Head Coach Raheem Morris' "Stats Are for Losers" position, the conversation probably wouldn't get past the mention of 466 yards.

The previous Buccaneer record for most yards gained in a home game was 464, set against the Washington Redskins on December 4, 1994. That was a great offensive night for a team that did not have a particularly great offense. Errict Rhett carried the ball 40 times for 192 yards and the Bucs had to rally in that one, too, for a 26-21 win. The Bucs finished with the NFL's 20th-ranked offense that year and scored a little fewer than 16 points a game.

The next game on the list after that one is the 1987 season opener, in which Steve DeBerg set a team record with five touchdown passes (since equaled once each by Brad Johnson and Josh Freeman) as the Bucs thrashed the Falcons, 48-10. The 460 yards did translate into a lot of points on that afternoon, but by season's end the Bucs were still ranked 27th in offense in the NFL.

The question is, is this season different – is this offense, which would seem to have many years together on the horizon, different – or was Monday night's game another anomaly like the two it bested? Right now, the Bucs are tied for 16th in the league in the offensive rankings and are trending upward. They are averaging 352.8 yards per game, which if maintained or improved over the course of the season would easily be a franchise record.

The reason for optimism in the long-term, both in regards to the rest of the season and the rest of the decade, is balance. The Buccaneers have developed (and are still developing) a mostly young offense that is deep and diverse in its weaponry. When it all comes into play in a single game, it can accomplish quite a bit. Let's look at the skill-position parts:

An efficient quarterback, Josh Freeman , who can make all the throws, avoids the turnover and has a knack for converting critical third downs with his feet. We could obviously expound quite a bit more on what Freeman brings to the table – his performance at crunch time is remarkable, for instance – but that latter point about his running deserves more attention than it gets. Last year, Freeman took off running on third down 25 times and converted it into a new set of downs an astounding 19 times. Freeman has converted at least one third down with a rushing attempt in 14 straight games. His most recent one came on the game-winning drive against the Colts in the fourth quarter, when he escaped the pocket on third-and-seven and scrambled up the middle. A diving defender clipped one of his ankles from behind when he was still five yards from the line, but Freeman managed to take another step and then launch a fully-extended dive to get the necessary yards. "When you've got to do it, you've got to do it," said Freeman. "I obviously don't like to run, but I'm kind of good at it. It's whatever it takes to win."

Left tackle Donald Penn has certainly appreciated what Parker has brought to the field, but his postgame remarks on the young receiver Monday night serve to advance the overall point being made here, as well. Said Penn: