Gruber Calls Tuesday Press Conference

Tackle Paul Gruber protected a dozen Buccaneer quarterbacks during his illustrious career





Tackle Paul Gruber, a veteran of 12 NFL seasons, all with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will announce his retirement on Tuesday at the team's headquarters.

Gruber, who owns the franchise records for games started and games played, both by wide margins, is considered the top offensive lineman in Buccaneer history. One of the best and most consistent left tackles in the National Football League throughout the 1990s, Gruber had contemplated this decision for most of the 2000 offseason after suffering a broken leg in last year's season finale.

Though he chose not to make a complete return to football, Gruber has rehabilitated his broken leg nicely and is in fine health, as are his wife and three children. He will be leaving the game while he still had a firm grasp on it; before his injury last year, he had played every offensive snap for the NFC Central Division Champion Buccaneers.