Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gruber Calls Tuesday Press Conference

An era in Buccaneer history will end on Tuesday when tackle Paul Gruber hangs up his cleats

Sep 04, 2000 at 08:31 AM
Tackle Paul Gruber protected a dozen Buccaneer quarterbacks during his illustrious career

Tackle Paul Gruber, a veteran of 12 NFL seasons, all with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will announce his retirement on Tuesday at the team's headquarters.

Gruber, who owns the franchise records for games started and games played, both by wide margins, is considered the top offensive lineman in Buccaneer history. One of the best and most consistent left tackles in the National Football League throughout the 1990s, Gruber had contemplated this decision for most of the 2000 offseason after suffering a broken leg in last year's season finale.

Though he chose not to make a complete return to football, Gruber has rehabilitated his broken leg nicely and is in fine health, as are his wife and three children. He will be leaving the game while he still had a firm grasp on it; before his injury last year, he had played every offensive snap for the NFC Central Division Champion Buccaneers.

Buccaneers.com will provide coverage of Gruber's press conference on Tuesday as well as a look at his marvelous career. Gruber will speak to the assembled media at 1:00 p.m. in a press conference held in Tampa Bay's locker room at One Buccaneer Place.

