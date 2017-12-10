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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Halftime Report: Buccaneers vs. Lions

In two quarters ridden with turnovers and penalties on both sides, the Bucs trail the Lions 14-7 at the half.

Dec 10, 2017 at 04:29 AM

Photos: Buccaneers vs. Lions, Week 14

Pictures from the Buccaneers' Week 14 matchup with the Lions.

LB Lavonte David
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LB Lavonte David

Lions P Sam Martin and P Bryan Anger
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Lions P Sam Martin and P Bryan Anger

HC Dirk Koetter
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HC Dirk Koetter

WR DeSean Jackson
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WR DeSean Jackson

CB Deji Olatoye
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CB Deji Olatoye

WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

TE O.J. Howard
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TE O.J. Howard

TE O.J. Howard
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TE O.J. Howard

RB Doug Martin and TE Alan Cross
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RB Doug Martin and TE Alan Cross

RB Doug Martin and OT Evan Smith
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RB Doug Martin and OT Evan Smith

OT Kevin Pamphile and QB Jameis Winston
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OT Kevin Pamphile and QB Jameis Winston

RB Doug Martin
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RB Doug Martin

S Chris Conte
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S Chris Conte

Bucs vs Lions
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Bucs vs Lions

DE Robert Ayers and DE William Gholston
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DE Robert Ayers and DE William Gholston

QB Jameis Winston
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QB Jameis Winston

WR DeSean Jackson
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WR DeSean Jackson

WR Mike Evans and QB Jameis Winston
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WR Mike Evans and QB Jameis Winston

QB Jameis Winston and C Evan Smith
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QB Jameis Winston and C Evan Smith

TE O.J. Howard
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TE O.J. Howard

TE Alan Cross
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TE Alan Cross

HC Dirk Koetter
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HC Dirk Koetter

P Bryan Anger and K Patrick Murray
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P Bryan Anger and K Patrick Murray

LB Kendell Beckwith
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LB Kendell Beckwith

LB Kendell Beckwith
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LB Kendell Beckwith

TE O.J. Howard
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TE O.J. Howard

CB Brent Grimes
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CB Brent Grimes

CB Brent Grimes
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CB Brent Grimes

DB Ryan Smith, CB Robert McClain and CB Brent Grimes
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DB Ryan Smith, CB Robert McClain and CB Brent Grimes

CB Brent Grimes
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CB Brent Grimes

CB Brent Grimes
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CB Brent Grimes

DT Chris Baker
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DT Chris Baker

DT Chris Baker
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DT Chris Baker

LB Kwon Alexander, LB Devante Bond and LB Lavonte David
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LB Kwon Alexander, LB Devante Bond and LB Lavonte David

WR DeSean Jackson and QB Jameis Winston
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WR DeSean Jackson and QB Jameis Winston

S Chris Conte
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S Chris Conte

S Chris Conte
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S Chris Conte

CB Brent Grimes and LB Kwon Alexander
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CB Brent Grimes and LB Kwon Alexander

RB Doug Martin
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RB Doug Martin

WR Chris Godwin
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WR Chris Godwin

WR Freddie Martino
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WR Freddie Martino

RB Doug Martin
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RB Doug Martin

RB Doug Martin
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RB Doug Martin

RB Charles Sims
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RB Charles Sims

RB Charles Sims
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RB Charles Sims

CB Robert McClain and S Chris Conte
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CB Robert McClain and S Chris Conte

S Justin Evans, CB Robert McClain and LB Kwon Alexander
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S Justin Evans, CB Robert McClain and LB Kwon Alexander

S Justin Evans, CB Robert McClain and LB Kwon Alexander
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S Justin Evans, CB Robert McClain and LB Kwon Alexander

RB Peyton Barber
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RB Peyton Barber

RB Peyton Barber
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RB Peyton Barber

LB Kwon Alexander
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LB Kwon Alexander

WR Chris Godwin
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WR Chris Godwin

LB Kendell Beckwith and DE Robert Ayers
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LB Kendell Beckwith and DE Robert Ayers

DE Ryan Russell
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DE Ryan Russell

LB Kwon Alexander
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LB Kwon Alexander

CB Brent Grimes and LB Kendell Beckwith
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CB Brent Grimes and LB Kendell Beckwith

RB Charles Sims
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RB Charles Sims

WR Chris Godwin
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WR Chris Godwin

RB Peyton Barber and QB Jameis Winston
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RB Peyton Barber and QB Jameis Winston

DE Robert Ayers and LB Kwon Alexander
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DE Robert Ayers and LB Kwon Alexander

LB Kendell Beckwith and DE Robert Ayers
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LB Kendell Beckwith and DE Robert Ayers

RB Peyton Barber
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RB Peyton Barber

WR DeSean Jackson
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WR DeSean Jackson

RB Peyton Barber
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RB Peyton Barber

WR Chris Godwin
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WR Chris Godwin

TE O.J. Howard
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TE O.J. Howard

TE O.J. Howard
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TE O.J. Howard

RB Peyton Barber
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RB Peyton Barber

OT Leonard Wester
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OT Leonard Wester

OT Leonard Wester
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OT Leonard Wester

OT Leonard Wester
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OT Leonard Wester

WR Adam Humphries
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WR Adam Humphries

QB Jameis Winston
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QB Jameis Winston

OT Leonard Wester
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OT Leonard Wester

OT Leonard Wester
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OT Leonard Wester

TE Antony Auclair and OT Leonard Wester
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TE Antony Auclair and OT Leonard Wester

S Justin Evans
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S Justin Evans

LB Lavonte David
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LB Lavonte David

Bucs vs Lions
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Bucs vs Lions

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Tampa Bay won the toss and elected to defer at kickoff. Detroit's first possession resulted in a quick three-and-out, thanks in part to a big tackle of Lions' running back Tion Green by rookie linebacker Kendell Beckwith on third-down and 1.

Bucs' running back Doug Martin, in his first game back from a concussion, started a Tampa Bay drive that would also result in a three-and-out.

The Lions wouldn't leave the field on their next possession empty-handed. Detroit drove 74 yards on seven plays, putting seven on the board on a 2-yard run by running back Theo Riddick, jumping to an early lead with 8:05 left in the first quarter.

The Buccaneers answered with a touchdown of their own, punching in a one-yard run by Doug Martin with 2:51 left in the first quarter. Winston connected with four different receivers on the drive, including a big 21-yard gain by the rookie tight end O.J. Howard.

On the ensuing drive, Detroit receiver Eric Ebron fumbled the ball at Detroit's 34-yard line, which was recovered by linebacker Lavonte David, his fifth fumble recovery of the season. David's five fumble recoveries set a new Bucs' record for single-season fumble recoveries.

Tampa Bay took over and in a bizarre on-field sequence, Detroit went from receiving a 15-yard personal foul penalty for hitting a defenseless receiver, as Bucs' tight end O.J. Howard was hit at the Detroit 38-yard line, to a Lions' challenge of an incomplete pass that resulted in a Tampa Bay fumble and Detroit recovery.

Detroit would come up empty and hand the ball back to the Buccaneers before quarterback Jameis Winston would be picked off by Detroit cornerback Darius Slay. Lions' quarterback Matthew Stafford then connected with receiver Marvin Jones for a 38-yard gain. That pass put Detroit at the Tampa Bay 5-yard line to set the Lions' touchdown pass to receiver Golden Tate and put Detroit up 14-7 with 7:36 left in the half.

Tampa Bay would get to the Detroit 23-yard line before running back Doug Martin fumbled the ball on third-and-1 with 3:31 left in the second quarter.

However, Detroit gave the ball right back as Bucs' cornerback Brent Grimes made a spectacular leaping interception of Matthew Stafford, stalling the Lions and giving Tampa Bay the ball back with 1:51 left to play.

The Bucs wouldn't be able to capitalize and punted the ball away. As Detroit threatened on their last possession of the half, Tampa Bay cornerback Robert McClain would pick off Stafford again, leaving the score 14-7 as time expired.

Tampa Bay will receive the ball to start the second half.

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