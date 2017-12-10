Halftime Report: Buccaneers vs. Lions

Tampa Bay took over and in a bizarre on-field sequence, Detroit went from receiving a 15-yard personal foul penalty for hitting a defenseless receiver, as Bucs' tight end O.J. Howard was hit at the Detroit 38-yard line, to a Lions' challenge of an incomplete pass that resulted in a Tampa Bay fumble and Detroit recovery.

Detroit would come up empty and hand the ball back to the Buccaneers before quarterback Jameis Winston would be picked off by Detroit cornerback Darius Slay. Lions' quarterback Matthew Stafford then connected with receiver Marvin Jones for a 38-yard gain. That pass put Detroit at the Tampa Bay 5-yard line to set the Lions' touchdown pass to receiver Golden Tate and put Detroit up 14-7 with 7:36 left in the half.

Tampa Bay would get to the Detroit 23-yard line before running back Doug Martin fumbled the ball on third-and-1 with 3:31 left in the second quarter.

However, Detroit gave the ball right back as Bucs' cornerback Brent Grimes made a spectacular leaping interception of Matthew Stafford, stalling the Lions and giving Tampa Bay the ball back with 1:51 left to play.

The Bucs wouldn't be able to capitalize and punted the ball away. As Detroit threatened on their last possession of the half, Tampa Bay cornerback Robert McClain would pick off Stafford again, leaving the score 14-7 as time expired.