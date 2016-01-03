Halftime Report: Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Although his opportunities have been limited thus far, Jameis Winston reached a significant milestone in the first half. He has 71 passing yards, which move him past Peyton Manning for the third-most passing yards by a rookie quarterback in a single season in NFL history.

Doug Martin, still chasing Adrian Peterson for the NFL rushing title, has some ground to make up. He trailed Peterson by 64 yards at the start of the game and has 11 so far. Peterson and the Vikings will play on Sunday Night Football against the Packers at 8:30 p.m.