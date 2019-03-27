Hargreaves Built to Excel in Bucs' New Defense

In a way, neither of the two is proven, but it's not hard to understand why Arians has confidence in the pair. Hargreaves had a strong offseason and training camp in 2018 after his struggles in 2017 and was playing well in the season opener before a shoulder injury cost him the rest of the schedule. Davis was thrown quickly into action as a rookie thanks to injuries such as the one suffered by Hargreaves and, as is typical for an NFL newcomer, had his ups and downs. His arrow was pointing up as the season's second half unfolded.

"I have great confidence in Vernon and Carlton," said Arians. "If we have to take Vernon into nickel, then I don't know who that is yet. So let's find a nickel. Let's leave Vernon out there where I know he can play and be effective, and find a nickel."

Though his season ended abruptly, Hargreaves started the 2018 campaign in a dual role, starting on the outside in a base package but moving into the slot in a nickel defense. He was simply the Bucs' best option at both positions at the time. That might still be the case as the 2019 offseason begins, but Arians would obviously like to change that scenario. Help could come in the draft, or it might already be on the roster. The Bucs have another second-year corner in M.J. Stewart, but they might see if he can convert to safety. The other options at the moment are Ryan Smith, David Rivers and De'Vante Harris. Smith has seen the most action of the three, but all of it on the outside.

"Is he on the roster right now?" asked Arians of the answer in the slot. "I don't know, because I haven't seen these young guys. I saw them playing Cover Two, quarters…I never saw them playing man-to-man."

Arians, however, has seen enough of Hargreaves to be confident in what he can do. And that goes all the way back to 2016, when the Buccaneers and Cardinals were preparing for the draft. They obviously both liked the University of Florida star; Tampa Bay took him 11th overall and Arians wouldn't have minded getting his hands on the former Gator.

"I have to go back to the draft," said Arians. "We really liked him, we had him really high on our board. We thought he could do what we do. Then…injuries, you know. And it's not like he got them playing nickel; they're just freaky injuries. You've just got to knock on wood and hope they're gone. People say he's a bust. I know he's been hurt all the time but it wasn't his fault. I think Vernon has all the talent in the world, works hard, is smart. He can be successful, he's just got to stay healthy."