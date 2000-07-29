Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headed Home (July 29)

The Bucs swung back to Tampa on Saturday after another practice with Miami, and will head to their homes Sunday for an off day

Jul 29, 2000 at 07:47 PM
dungy7_28_1.jpg

Head Coach Tony Dungy (center) told his team Saturday afternoon that they had taken a step forward over the weekend

There were no stats to report from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meeting with the Miami Dolphins in Orlando – it wasn't even a scrimmage in the full sense of the word – but the numbers are in. Six days of camp down, 11 practices, zero long-term injuries and one satisfied head coach.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers concluded a two-day, four-practice joint session with the Dolphins in the Florida Citrus Bowl on Saturday afternoon, then piled onto five buses and drove back to their University of Tampa training site.

Overall, it was approximately eight hours of intense work under will-draining levels heat and humidity, featuring two of the best defenses in the National League. That means it was a tough weekend for both offenses, but Head Coach Tony Dungy thinks his group was better coming out than going in, and that's enough for him.

"Again, it was very good," said Dungy. "We got some work in situations that we don't get a lot of work in, some specialty areas. We obviously need a lot of work on our two-minute offense, especially, but that's something we hadn't worked on much. In the blitz period, too, we didn't execute as well as we wanted to. That will give us some things to go back and clean up, but overall it was great work for us.

"We did not execute at all in the two-minute drill, and Miami had some good people in there. The blitz period, we were hit-and-miss, and the team period we were okay. We made some improvements, but we've got some areas that we haven't really worked on."

The Bucs' five buses fired up just fine when the team was leaving around 6:00 p.m., but one of the original five stalled on I-4 during the team's morning drive to the stadium. Though it proved to be just a momentary glitch, there was talk from team conspiracy theorists that Dungy engineered the breakdown to put more adversity in their path.

Dungy claimed to have no hand in the event, but wasn't upset that his team had experienced it. He set up the weekend schedule to have the Bucs leave Tampa at 6:00 a.m. on Friday morning and drive directly to the stadium for practice. The theory is that one can learn how to handle the adversity that will surely crop up as the NFL's long season wears on.

Defensive Coordinator Monte Kiffin was, jokingly, one of the conspiracy theorists. He didn't see much of Dungy at the Citrus Bowl because the head coach generally chose to stick to the field that the Bucs' offense was toiling on. Kiffin can report to the head coach that his defensive players responded to the difficult environment with sustained effort.

"We finished strong, I'll tell you what," said Kiffin, who remained animated even as two team's worth of exhausted players trudged into the locker rooms. "And we were sucking it up, we were dead tired. We had our 'threes' in there, guys that are rookies, free agents, trying to pass rush, spilling their guts, leaving it right here on the field."

Kiffin's defense, the only one in the NFL to rank in the top three each of the past three seasons, was as dominating as usual over the two days, particularly on pass rush and blitzing. The Bucs blitzed frequently during team drills on Saturday afternoon and did so with success, notching three 'sacks' during a 12-play team session.

"They got up at five o'clock yesterday morning," said Kiffin. "It's been a tough two days. It's been hotter than blue blazes down here. But that's just the way it is – the bus breaks down, we missed our exit for the Marriott, this and that – but we can't worry about that stuff.

"You've got to overcome it. You've got to overcome adversity. We thought the (practice) was over when Al Singleton intercepts it, but (Miami Head) Coach (Dave) Wannstedt wants to go three more plays. Let's go! Let's don't talk about it. We've got to go back out and do it. Went back out and stuffed them."

In the end, with the defense looking sharp and the offense still finding its way, the same conclusion was reached for both sides of the ball, with Kiffin speaking for the D and Dungy for the O.

Kiffin: "I've learned that they're tough, and they're sucking up, but we've still got a ways to go. We get better each day, but we've got to keep working. We've got a game week coming up."

Dungy: "We're a ways away. We're where we should be at this time of year. We're not ready for the regular season yet, but fortunately we have about five weeks left. I thought it was good work. I thought we made improvements while we were here, and that's what you want."

*

A handful of Buccaneers were not available for the afternoon practice, including TE Henry Lusk, who fractured a metacarpal bone in his left hand. That further thinned the Bucs' tight end ranks, which already had rookie James Whalen (hamstring) and veteran Patrick Hape (foot) sidelined. Lusk's hand will be X-rayed on Sunday and his status further evaluated on Monday.

Two defensive linemen stayed off the field in the afternoon after suffering groin strains in the morning. DE/DT Tyoka Jackson strained his on the right side and DT Marcus Jones did so on the left side.

Rookie G Cosey Coleman was held out of the afternoon session due to dehydration and FB Mike Alstott continued to sit out with his bothered left hamstring. S Damien Robinson once again sat out due to the hamstring strain he sustained on Monday, but he felt he was making quick progress.

WR Jacquez Green was diagnosed with a right hip flexor strain on Saturday afternoon but is expected to practice on Monday.

Though the team was given Sunday off by Dungy, injured players must report to the team's training room at 10:00 a.m. Buccaneers.com will provide an injury update on Sunday, and the team will be back on the field Monday at 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Jaguars Injury Report Dec. 22: Winfield Jr. & Gholston Listed as Questionable, Godwin Fully Participates

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup
news

Bucs Holiday Initiatives, NFL Expands Hispanic Heritage Foundation | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the Buccaneers' community outreach initiates over the previous week and the league's expansion of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) 
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Jaguars in Week 16

The Buccaneers will take on the Jaguars on Christmas Eve as they continue their hunt for the NFC South crown. Here are five players to watch
news

2023 Game Preview: Jaguars-Buccaneers, Week 16

Raymond James Stadium will be home to a clash between two Florida teams in first place in their division but scratching and clawing to maintain their spot in the playoff hunt
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers-Jaguars Injury Report Dec. 22: Winfield Jr. & Gholston Listed as Questionable, Godwin Fully Participates

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup

Bucs Holiday Initiatives, NFL Expands Hispanic Heritage Foundation | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the Buccaneers' community outreach initiates over the previous week and the league's expansion of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) 

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Jaguars in Week 16

The Buccaneers will take on the Jaguars on Christmas Eve as they continue their hunt for the NFC South crown. Here are five players to watch

2023 Game Preview: Jaguars-Buccaneers, Week 16

Raymond James Stadium will be home to a clash between two Florida teams in first place in their division but scratching and clawing to maintain their spot in the playoff hunt

10 Years, 1,000 Yards: Mike Evans Sets the Bar Again | In the Current

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for a playoff push, the team can count on contributors like Mike Evans in the race for the NFC South. It just so happens that the WR rewrites history in the process.

Calijah Kancey Mic'd Up vs. the Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey was mic'd up for the Bucs' Week 15 victory against the Green Bay Packers. Watch as the rookie shuts down the run and motivates his team during an impactful win in Green Bay.

Todd Bowles on Playing 'Meaningful' Football in December | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 16 practice. HC Bowles discussed WR Rakim Jarrett's status and his wishes for Christmas.

A Career Year? | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about Baker Mayfield's best season, Rachaad White's continuing production, fantasy football, roster health and more

Baker Mayfield Sets Record in Lambeau, Bucs Playing Complementary Football | Tampa Two

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into QB Baker Mayfield's impressive game vs. Packers, potential matchups vs. Jaguars and keys to victory against Jacksonville.

Week 16 Expert Picks: Jaguars vs. Buccaneers 

See which team is favored by league-wide experts 

Chris Godwin on How Baker Mayfield Changed the Identity of the Bucs' Offense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses his Week 15 play and how quarterback Baker Mayfield changed the identity of the Bucs' offense.

In Case You Missed It: December 22, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 16 of the 2023 regular season

Bucs Cheerleaders Field Rehearsal | Jaguars vs. Bucs 2023

View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders field rehearsal for Jaguars vs. Bucs.

Mary Dozier | Goal Getters

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spotlights Mary Dozier as AdventHealth Goal Getters.

Buccaneers-Jaguars Injury Report Dec. 21: Chris Godwin Downgraded to Non-Participation 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup

Dave Canales on His Desire to Win, 'I Want to Make Coach Bowles Proud' | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 16 practice. OC Canales discussed RB Rachaad White's evolution in the offense, the importance of staying the course and what his relationship with HC Todd Bowles means to him.

Bucs Make a Statement in Green Bay | Battle Sound

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers Week 15 matchup. The Bucs put the league on notice after a dominating 34-20 win late in the season.

How to Watch: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will face the Jaguars on Christmas Eve at Raymond James Stadium. Find out how to view the action

Baker and Emily Mayfield Hold "Passing the Joy" Holiday Event | Brianna's Blitz 

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily host fifth annual "Passing the Joy" community event at Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay

Updates: Vita Vea Gets In Full Practice For First Time in 20 Days

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in December 2023
Advertising