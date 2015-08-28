Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: 24 Hours Until Gameday

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Aug 28, 2015 at 01:51 AM

](http://www.buccaneers.com/news/index.html)Tampa Bay Times: Frazier confirms Smith will call defensive plays
The Tampa Tribune: Rookie MLB not a lock to call plays
ESPN: Evans aiming for Week 1 return
FOX Sports: Top 10 storylines for Week 3 of the preseason
Bleacher Report: Evans says he'd play if regular season
Pewter Report: 53-man roster prediction
BucsNation: Marpet and Smith have been encouraging
JoeBucsFan.com: Kwon rising

NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM
> Bucs still feeling out corner depth
> Best Bucs fantasy team names
> Gerald McCoy on Rich Eisen Show
> Press conferences from Thursday
> Evans won't play as himself in Madden
> Discussing Jameis Winston's improvements

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT> Bucs, Barth reunite

Bucs' young linemen step up
Press conferences from Wednesday
Russell Shepard justifying his job title
Top 10 plays from training camp
Five standouts from training camp
Bucs' Madden ratings
