Headlines: A Look Back at Mankins' Career

Photos of guard Logan Mankins during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Tampa Bay Times: Mankins announces he'll retire from NFL
The Tampa Tribune: Brooks, Barber remember Peyton Manning
NFL.com: NFC team needs
ESPN: Buccaneers Pro Bowler Logan Mankins retiring
BucsNation: Free agency tracker
Pewter Report: Logan Mankins decides to retire
JoeBucsFan: Golfing Jameis[
](http://www.joebucsfan.com/2015/10/kyle-brindza-gone/)NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM
Logan Mankins announces retirement
Mock Draft Roundup, 4.0
Social media reacts to Mankins' retirement
Complete Pro Day schedule
Free agency focus - cornerbacks
Farewell from cheerleader Jada
Free agency focus - offensive tackles
VIDEO OF THE DAY
TWEET OF THE DAY