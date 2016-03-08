Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: A Look Back at Mankins' Career

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Mar 07, 2016 at 11:00 PM

Photos: Logan Mankins' Career in Tampa Bay

Photos of guard Logan Mankins during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Tampa Bay Times: Mankins announces he'll retire from NFL
The Tampa Tribune: Brooks, Barber remember Peyton Manning
NFL.com: NFC team needs
ESPN: Buccaneers Pro Bowler Logan Mankins retiring
BucsNation: Free agency tracker
Pewter Report: Logan Mankins decides to retire
JoeBucsFan: Golfing Jameis[

Logan Mankins announces retirement
Mock Draft Roundup, 4.0
Social media reacts to Mankins' retirement
Complete Pro Day schedule
Free agency focus - cornerbacks
Farewell from cheerleader Jada
Free agency focus - offensive tackles

