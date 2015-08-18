Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: A New Buc's in Town

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Aug 18, 2015 at 01:56 AM

[

headlines-story.jpg

](http://www.buccaneers.com/news/index.html)Tampa Bay Times: Bucs get Cherilus for help at right tackle
The Tampa Tribune: Notes from Monday's practice
ESPN: Jameis Winston bounces back at practice
NFL.com: What makes a permiere quarterback in 2015?
NBC Sports: Dotson won't need surgery, Bucs optimistic
FOX Sports: Bucs sign OT Cherilus to two-year deal
Bleacher Report: Cherilus, Bucs agree to terms
Pewter Report: Monday's training camp report
BucsNation: Takeaways from Monday's practice
JoeBucsFan.com: "Patience"

NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM

Highlights from practice
Standouts from training camp
Bucs add Cherilus after Dotson injury
Training camp report from Monday
Press conferences from Monday
Insider: Depth at O-line
Fans at training camp
Bucs Beat: August 17
Akeem Spence suspended one game
What we were watching at campIN CASE YOU MISSED IT> Dotson sidelined by sprained knee
Buccaneers vs. Vikings highlights
Buccaneers vs. Vikings recap
Bucs get loss, learning experience vs. MIN
Photos from Bucs vs. Vikings
Five standouts from Bucs vs. VikingsAROUND THE DIVISION
Saints: Live updates from Tuesday's practice
Panthers: Practice observations from Monday
Falcons: Five things to know from Monday

GALLERY OF THE DAY

Training Camp, August 17

Photos from the Bucs' training camp practice on August 17.

DT Gerald McCoy
1 / 39
WR Vincent Jackson and S Bradley McDougald
2 / 39
RB Dominique Brown
3 / 39
WR Mike Evans
4 / 39
TE Brandon Myers
5 / 39
FB Jorvorskie Lane
6 / 39
QB Jameis Winston
7 / 39
RB Doug Martin
8 / 39
QB Jameis Winston
9 / 39
CB Mike Jenkins and S Bradley McDougald
10 / 39
OT Donovan Smith
11 / 39
DT Clinton McDonald
12 / 39
WR Mike Evans
13 / 39
WR Vincent Jackson
14 / 39
S D.J. Swearinger
15 / 39
WR Mike Evans
16 / 39
OT Patrick Omameh
17 / 39
G Garrett Gilkey
18 / 39
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
19 / 39
RB Charles Sims
20 / 39
HC Lovie Smith
21 / 39
QB Jameis Winston
22 / 39
WR Kaelin Clay and LB Bruce Carter
23 / 39
RB Bobby Rainey
24 / 39
WR Kenny Bell
25 / 39
HC Lovie Smith
26 / 39
OT Reid Fragel
27 / 39
G Logan Mankins
28 / 39
RB Doug Martin
29 / 39
RB Bobby Rainey
30 / 39
QB Jameis Winston and WR Mike Evans
31 / 39
No Title
32 / 39
QB Jameis Winston and OC Dirk Koetter
33 / 39
QB Jameis Winston
34 / 39
RB Doug Martin
35 / 39
No Title
36 / 39
No Title
37 / 39
No Title
38 / 39
No Title
39 / 39
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

VIDEO OF THE DAY

TWEET OF THE DAY

PREVIOUS HEADLINES >

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Give Me Five: Awards Bucs Could Win in 2021

Could Tristan Wirfs be an All-Pro in just his second season? Could Jason Licht get some recognition for building AND maintaining such a talented core of players? Carmen Vitali answers these questions and more
news

Give Me Five: Biggest Improvements from 2020

The Bucs' roster may be largely intact from last season but Scott Smith takes you through some ways the team got better this offseason
news

Navy's Cameron Kinley Granted Permission to Attend Bucs Camp

On Tuesday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin granted Navy cornerback and Buccaneer rookie Cameron Kinley a delay to his military commission, allowing him a chance to pursue his NFL dreams
news

Give Me Five: Bucs Who Will Produce More in 2021

From O.J. Howard to Antoine Winfield, Jr., Carmen Vitali responds to Scott Smith's prompt with the players she expects to experience a rise in statistical production this season
Advertising