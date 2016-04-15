Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: All About the 2016 Schedule

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Apr 15, 2016 at 02:28 AM

Photos: Buccaneers' 2016 Schedule

A look at the Bucs' complete schedule for the upcoming season.

Week 1 @ Atlanta
1 / 17

Week 1 @ Atlanta

Week 2 @ Arizona
2 / 17

Week 2 @ Arizona

Week 3 vs. Los Angeles
3 / 17

Week 3 vs. Los Angeles

Week 4 vs. Denver
4 / 17

Week 4 vs. Denver

Week 5 @ Carolina
5 / 17

Week 5 @ Carolina

Week 6 - Bye
6 / 17

Week 6 - Bye

Week 7 @ San Francisco
7 / 17

Week 7 @ San Francisco

Week 8 vs. Oakland
8 / 17

Week 8 vs. Oakland

Week 9 vs. Atlanta
9 / 17

Week 9 vs. Atlanta

Week 10 vs. Chicago
10 / 17

Week 10 vs. Chicago

Week 11 @ Kansas City
11 / 17

Week 11 @ Kansas City

Week 12 vs. Seattle
12 / 17

Week 12 vs. Seattle

Week 13 @ San Diego
13 / 17

Week 13 @ San Diego

Week 14 vs. New Orleans
14 / 17

Week 14 vs. New Orleans

Week 15 @ Dallas
15 / 17

Week 15 @ Dallas

Week 16 @ New Orleans
16 / 17

Week 16 @ New Orleans

Week 17 vs. Carolina
17 / 17

Week 17 vs. Carolina

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Tampa Bay Times: Monday Night Football highlights Bucs' schedule
The Tampa Tribune: Alexander: Bucs will be more "aggressive" in 2016
NFL.com: 2016 NFL schedule
ESPN: Buccaneers game-by-game predictions
BucsNation: Bucs' schedule features two Prime Time games
Pewter Report: 2016 schedule announced
JoeBucsFan: Titans, Rams and Bucs

NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM

Buccaneers' full 2016 schedule
Bucs' schedule includes return to Monday Night Football
Four things to know about the Bucs' schedule
23 local prospects to visit One Buc
Watch Jason Licht's pre-draft press conference
Jay Z visits One Buccaneer Place
All-Access with Dirk Koetter
**VIDEO OF THE DAY

TWEET OF THE DAY**

PREVIOUS HEADLINES >


This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Browns

How to watch, listen, livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET

news

Bucs Activate Giovani Bernard, Downgrade Leonard Fournette

The Buccaneers activated RB Giovani Bernard from injured reserve on Saturday while also downgrading RB Leonard Fournette to out for Sunday's game…In addition, ILB J.J. Russell was waived and ILB Ulysees Gilbert was elevated from the practice squad

news

Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-Browns, Week 12 2022

Coming off a two-game win streak, the Buccaneers will look to build momentum against a run-centric Browns club…Key stats, lineup notes and more

news

Buccaneers-Browns Injury Report Nov. 25: Luke Goedeke, Russell Gage Jr. Ruled Out

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 12 matchup

Advertising