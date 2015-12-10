Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: All About the Red Zone

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Dec 09, 2015 at 11:00 PM

Photos: Buccaneers Practice, Dec. 9

Photos from the Bucs' practice on Wednesday, December 9th, at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa.

LB Bruce Carter, HC Lovie Smith, LB Jeremiah George
1 / 46
Huddle
2 / 46
LB Bruce Carter, HC Lovie Smith, LB Orie Lemon
3 / 46
TE Brandon Myers
4 / 46
LB Coach Nickerson
5 / 46
LB Kourtnei Brown
6 / 46
TE Coach Embree
7 / 46
QB Jameis Winston
8 / 46
WR Russell Shepard
9 / 46
WR Vincent Jackson
10 / 46
TE Luke Stocker
11 / 46
QB Mike Glennon
12 / 46
LB Lavonte David, CB Mike Jenkins
13 / 46
T Donovan Smith
14 / 46
QB Jameis Winston
15 / 46
QB Jameis Winston, RB Doug Martin
16 / 46
RB Doug Martin
17 / 46
HC Lovie Smith
18 / 46
LB Coach Nickerson, LB Lavonte David
19 / 46
WR Vincent Jackson, QB Jameis Winston
20 / 46
QB Winston, RB Sims, WR Humphries
21 / 46
QB Jameis Winston
22 / 46
OC Dirk Koetter
23 / 46
LB Kourtnei Brown
24 / 46
DE Howard Jones, T Donovan Smith
25 / 46
T Gosder Cherilus, DE Josh Shirley
26 / 46
CB Alterraun Verner
27 / 46
RB Doug Martin
28 / 46
Jon Robinson, GM Jason Licht, HC Lovie Smith
29 / 46
RB Charles Sims
30 / 46
LB Orie Lemon
31 / 46
WR Evan Spencer
32 / 46
QB Jameis Winston, RB Doug Martin
33 / 46
WR Donteea Dye
34 / 46
QB Jameis Winston
35 / 46
RB Charles Sims
36 / 46
HC Lovie Smith
37 / 46
HC Lovie Smith
38 / 46
RB Bobby Rainey
39 / 46
Offense Huddle
40 / 46
QB Jameis Winston
41 / 46
LB Kourtnei Brown
42 / 46
RB Doug Martin
43 / 46
WR Mike Evans
44 / 46
QB Jameis Winston
45 / 46
TE Luke Stocker
46 / 46
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Tampa Bay Times: McCoy among five Bucs back at practice
The Tampa Tribune: NFL to unveil color rush uniforms tonight
NFL.com: Ranking Heisman winners of the past 25 years
ESPN: Versatile Danny Lansanah helps Bucs adjust to Alexander's suspension
FOX Sports: Week 14 fantasy football matchup strategy
Pewter Report: Bucs Momentum Meter: Week 14
BucsNation: Winston nearly perfect in red zone
JoeBucsFan.com: Who is playing middle linebacker?[

](http://www.joebucsfan.com/2015/10/kyle-brindza-gone/)NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM> NFL to announce Bucs' color rush uniform

Bucs hit play-calling groove in red zone
Wednesday's injury report
Four Saints that the Bucs must shut down
Watch Wednesday's press conferences
Cheerleader photos from Week 13
Saints' projected starters
Bucs re-sign Orie Lemon
Winston nearly perfect in red zoneIN CASE YOU MISSED IT> Kwon Alexander suspended for 4 games
Playoff update: Who to root for
Watch Tuesday's Buccaneers Insider Live
Winston compared to other No. 1 picks
Week 14 power rankings
Rookie report: Jameis Winston
Winston up for Clutch Player of the Week
VIDEO OF THE DAY

TWEET OF THE DAY

PREVIOUS HEADLINES >

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL to Drop 2022 Schedule on May 12

The full 2022 NFL schedule will be revealed on the evening of Thursday, May 12, though the Buccaneers will find out the details of their history-making game in Germany on May 4

news

Bucs' 2022 Opponent List Loaded with Current Contenders

Thanks to divisional pairings with the NFC West and AFC North, plus a high-leverage 17th game, the Buccaneers will play a long list of marquee matchups against 2021 contenders next year

news

Naming Favorites | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Bucs fans have several different questions about the team's draft strategies and also want to know how the race for the NFC title might shape up in 2022

news

Jason Licht on the Draft: We Have to Trust Our Board

The Buccaneers may have a few more soft spots on the depth chart than they did heading into the draft a year ago, but GM Jason Licht knows that focusing too much on any given need can end up being a trap

Advertising