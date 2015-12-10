Headlines: All About the Red Zone

Photos from the Bucs' practice on Wednesday, December 9th, at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa.
Tampa Bay Times: McCoy among five Bucs back at practice
The Tampa Tribune: NFL to unveil color rush uniforms tonight
NFL.com: Ranking Heisman winners of the past 25 years
ESPN: Versatile Danny Lansanah helps Bucs adjust to Alexander's suspension
FOX Sports: Week 14 fantasy football matchup strategy
Pewter Report: Bucs Momentum Meter: Week 14
BucsNation: Winston nearly perfect in red zone
JoeBucsFan.com: Who is playing middle linebacker?[
](http://www.joebucsfan.com/2015/10/kyle-brindza-gone/)NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM> NFL to announce Bucs' color rush uniform
Bucs hit play-calling groove in red zone
Wednesday's injury report
Four Saints that the Bucs must shut down
Watch Wednesday's press conferences
Cheerleader photos from Week 13
Saints' projected starters
Bucs re-sign Orie Lemon
Winston nearly perfect in red zoneIN CASE YOU MISSED IT> Kwon Alexander suspended for 4 games
Playoff update: Who to root for
Watch Tuesday's Buccaneers Insider Live
Winston compared to other No. 1 picks
Week 14 power rankings
Rookie report: Jameis Winston
Winston up for Clutch Player of the Week
VIDEO OF THE DAY
TWEET OF THE DAY