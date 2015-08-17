Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: Back to Training Camp

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Aug 17, 2015 at 01:57 AM

[

headlines-story.jpg

](http://www.buccaneers.com/news/index.html)Tampa Bay Times: Longer PATs have Coach Smith intrigued
The Tampa Tribune: Dotson has left knee "sprain"
ESPN: Bucs take a break after opener
NFL.com: Top five catches from preseason, Week 1
Bleacher Report: Winston's first completion a beauty
Pewter Report: Buccaneers vs. Vikings unit game grades
BucsNation: Five Bucs who improved their stock
JoeBucsFan.com: TV ratings explode for Jameis Winston

NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM

Dotson sidelined by sprained knee
Buccaneers vs. Vikings highlights
Buccaneers vs. Vikings recap
Bucs get loss, learning experience vs. MIN
Photos from Bucs vs. Vikings
Five standouts from Bucs vs. VikingsAROUND THE DIVISION
Saints: Peat on Ravens game
Panthers: Three position battles to watch
Falcons: Falcons make roster moves

GALLERY OF THE DAY

Behind-the-Scenes: TB-MIN

Behind the scenes photos from the Bucs' preseason game in Minnesota.

No Title
1 / 54
No Title
2 / 54
No Title
3 / 54
RB Doug Martin
4 / 54
QB Jameis Winston
5 / 54
LB Coach Hardy Nickerson
6 / 54
WR Kenny Bell
7 / 54
No Title
8 / 54
No Title
9 / 54
No Title
10 / 54
No Title
11 / 54
C Evan Smith
12 / 54
No Title
13 / 54
CB Leonard Johnson
14 / 54
No Title
15 / 54
T Kevin Pamphile
16 / 54
DT Gerald McCoy
17 / 54
No Title
18 / 54
No Title
19 / 54
No Title
20 / 54
No Title
21 / 54
No Title
22 / 54
No Title
23 / 54
No Title
24 / 54
No Title
25 / 54
G Patrick Omameh
26 / 54
No Title
27 / 54
No Title
28 / 54
T Demar Dotson & QB Jameis Winston
29 / 54
LB Lavonte David, QB Jameis Winston & DE Jacquies Smith
30 / 54
DT Gerald McCoy
31 / 54
OL Coach George Warhop
32 / 54
QB Jameis Winston & T Donovan Smith
33 / 54
S Bradley McDougald
34 / 54
CB Isaiah Frey
35 / 54
HC Lovie Smith & QB Jameis Winston
36 / 54
No Title
37 / 54
WRs Robert Herron & Tavarres King
38 / 54
No Title
39 / 54
QB Jameis Winston
40 / 54
WR Vincent Jackson, LB Lavonte David, DT Gerald McCoy and P Micheal Koenen
41 / 54
No Title
42 / 54
No Title
43 / 54
WR Coach Andrew Hayes-Stoker
44 / 54
DTs Henry Melton and Clinton McDonald
45 / 54
QB Jameis Winston dives for a TD
46 / 54
No Title
47 / 54
DL Coach Joe Cullen
48 / 54
Players celebrate a TD by RB Mike James
49 / 54
S Kimario McFadden & Safeties Coach Mikal Smith
50 / 54
No Title
51 / 54
QB Jameis Winston
52 / 54
T Donovan Smith
53 / 54
DE William Gholston
54 / 54
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

VIDEO OF THE DAY

TWEET OF THE DAY

PREVIOUS HEADLINES >

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Give Me Five: Awards Bucs Could Win in 2021

Could Tristan Wirfs be an All-Pro in just his second season? Could Jason Licht get some recognition for building AND maintaining such a talented core of players? Carmen Vitali answers these questions and more
news

Give Me Five: Biggest Improvements from 2020

The Bucs' roster may be largely intact from last season but Scott Smith takes you through some ways the team got better this offseason
news

Navy's Cameron Kinley Granted Permission to Attend Bucs Camp

On Tuesday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin granted Navy cornerback and Buccaneer rookie Cameron Kinley a delay to his military commission, allowing him a chance to pursue his NFL dreams
news

Give Me Five: Bucs Who Will Produce More in 2021

From O.J. Howard to Antoine Winfield, Jr., Carmen Vitali responds to Scott Smith's prompt with the players she expects to experience a rise in statistical production this season
Advertising