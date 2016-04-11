Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: Buccaneers are Back to Work

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Apr 10, 2016 at 11:13 PM

Photos: Buccaneers' 53-Man Roster

The Buccaneers' 53-Man roster.

3 - QB Jameis Winston
3 - QB Jameis Winston

4 - QB Ryan Griffin
4 - QB Ryan Griffin

8 - QB Mike Glennon
8 - QB Mike Glennon

9 - P Bryan Anger
9 - P Bryan Anger

10 WR Cecil Shorts
10 WR Cecil Shorts

11 - WR Adam Humphries
11 - WR Adam Humphries

13 - WR Mike Evans
13 - WR Mike Evans

19 - K Roberto Aquayo
19 - K Roberto Aquayo

21 - CB Alterraun Verner
21 - CB Alterraun Verner

22 - RB Doug Martin
22 - RB Doug Martin

23 - S Chris Conte
23 - S Chris Conte

24 - CB Brent Grimes
24 - CB Brent Grimes

26 - CB Josh Robinson
26 - CB Josh Robinson

27 - CB Johnthan Banks
27 - CB Johnthan Banks

28 - CB Vernon Hargreaves
28 - CB Vernon Hargreaves

29 - DB Ryan Smith
29 - DB Ryan Smith

30 - S Bradley McDougald
30 - S Bradley McDougald

32 RB Jacquizz Rodgers
32 RB Jacquizz Rodgers

36 RB Antone Smith
36 RB Antone Smith

37 - S Keith Tandy
37 - S Keith Tandy

38 - CB Jude Adjei-Barimah
38 - CB Jude Adjei-Barimah

43 RB Peyton Barber
43 RB Peyton Barber

45 TE Alan Cross
45 TE Alan Cross

48 - LS Andrew DePaola
48 - LS Andrew DePaola

51 - LB Daryl Smith
51 - LB Daryl Smith

52- LB Cameron Lynch
52- LB Cameron Lynch

53 - LB Adarius Glanton
53 - LB Adarius Glanton

54 - LB Lavonte David
54 - LB Lavonte David

57 - DE Noah Spence
57 - DE Noah Spence

58 - LB Kwon Alexander
58 - LB Kwon Alexander

62 - OL Evan Smith
62 - OL Evan Smith

64 - OL Kevin Pamphile
64 - OL Kevin Pamphile

66 - OT Leonard Wester
66 - OT Leonard Wester

67 DT John Hughes III
67 DT John Hughes III

68 - C Joe Hawley
68 - C Joe Hawley

69 - OT Demar Dotson
69 - OT Demar Dotson

71 - DE Channing Ward
71 - DE Channing Ward

74 - G Ali Marpet
74 - G Ali Marpet

75 - DT DaVonte Lambert
75 - DT DaVonte Lambert

76 - OT Donovan Smith
76 - OT Donovan Smith

77 - OL Caleb Benenoch
77 - OL Caleb Benenoch

78 - OT Gosder Cherilus
78 - OT Gosder Cherilus

82 - TE Brandon Myers
82 - TE Brandon Myers

83 - WR Vincent Jackson
83 - WR Vincent Jackson

84 - TE Cameron Brate
84 - TE Cameron Brate

88 - TE Luke Stocker
88 - TE Luke Stocker

89 - WR Russell Shepard
89 - WR Russell Shepard

91 - DE Robert Ayers
91 - DE Robert Ayers

92 - DE William Gholston
92 - DE William Gholston

93 - DT Gerald McCoy
93 - DT Gerald McCoy

95 - DE Howard Jones
95 - DE Howard Jones

97 - DT Akeem Spence
97 - DT Akeem Spence

98 - DT Clinton McDonald
98 - DT Clinton McDonald

The Tampa Bay Times: Bucs mourn shooting death of Saints' Will Smith
The Tampa Tribune: Bucs to face Eagles, Jags, Browns, Redskins
NFL.com: Year two breakout candidates
ESPN: Clayton's best offseason moves
BucsNation: Mayock's rankings and the Bucs
Pewter Report: Cameron Brate a player to watch
JoeBucsFan: 5 a.m. for Jameis

NFL offseason calendar
Social: Best of the Buccaneers
NFL Network's top Buccaneers of all-time
Top five draft classes of all-time
Bucs preseason opponents announced

news

Giovani Bernard Designated to Return from IR

Veteran RB Giovani Bernard has been designated to return from injured reserve and could be activated to the 53-man roster at any time over the next three weeks

news

Updates: Russell Gage Among Three Returning to Practice

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of November

news

Point-Counterpoint: Buccaneers' Second-Half MVP

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith wrap up their series of debates with dueling predictions as to who will emerge as the Buccaneers' most valuable player of the upcoming stretch run

news

In Case You Missed It: November 18, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week ahead of the Week 12 Matchup vs the Browns

