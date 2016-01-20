Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: Bucs' Coaching Staff Shaping Up

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Jan 19, 2016 at 11:00 PM

Photos: Bucs' New Assistant Coaches

Check out photos of the new assistant coaches for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Defensive Line Coach Jay Hayes
1 / 22

Defensive Line Coach Jay Hayes

Defensive Line Coach Jay Hayes
2 / 22

Defensive Line Coach Jay Hayes

Defensive Line Coach Jay Hayes
3 / 22

Defensive Line Coach Jay Hayes

Defensive Line Coach Jay Hayes
4 / 22

Defensive Line Coach Jay Hayes

Defensive Line Coach Jay Hayes
5 / 22

Defensive Line Coach Jay Hayes

Defensive Line Coach Jay Hayes
6 / 22

Defensive Line Coach Jay Hayes

Secondary Coach Jon Hoke
7 / 22

Secondary Coach Jon Hoke

Secondary Coach Jon Hoke
8 / 22

Secondary Coach Jon Hoke

Secondary Coach Jon Hoke
9 / 22

Secondary Coach Jon Hoke

Secondary Coach Jon Hoke
10 / 22

Secondary Coach Jon Hoke

Secondary Coach Jon Hoke
11 / 22

Secondary Coach Jon Hoke

Linebackers Coach Mark Duffner
12 / 22

Linebackers Coach Mark Duffner

Linebackers Coach Mark Duffner
13 / 22

Linebackers Coach Mark Duffner

Linebackers Coach Mark Duffner
14 / 22

Linebackers Coach Mark Duffner

Linebackers Coach Mark Duffner
15 / 22

Linebackers Coach Mark Duffner

Linebackers Coach Mark Duffner
16 / 22

Linebackers Coach Mark Duffner

Special Teams Coordinator Nate Kaczor
17 / 22

Special Teams Coordinator Nate Kaczor

Special Teams Coordinator Nate Kaczor
18 / 22

Special Teams Coordinator Nate Kaczor

Special Teams Coordinator Nate Kaczor
19 / 22

Special Teams Coordinator Nate Kaczor

Special Teams Coordinator Nate Kaczor
20 / 22

Special Teams Coordinator Nate Kaczor

Special Teams Coordinator Nate Kaczor
21 / 22

Special Teams Coordinator Nate Kaczor

Special Teams Coordinator Nate Kaczor
22 / 22

Special Teams Coordinator Nate Kaczor

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Tampa Bay Times: Playoffs set up David, Mankins for Pro Bowl
The Tampa Tribune: Bucs hire four new assistant coaches
NFL.com: Ranking NFL coaching hires
ESPN: Rules for new coaching hires
NBC Sports: Koetter says "more agressive play-calling" can be expected
BucsNation: Bucs announce four assistant coaches
Pewter Report: East-West Shrine Player of the Day
JoeBucsFan: Donovan Smith talks Koetter's messaging[

](http://www.joebucsfan.com/2015/10/kyle-brindza-gone/)NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM

Four assistants added to Koetter's staff
Seven things to know about the Bucs' new coaches
Koetter ready to evolve with transition
Four Bucs named to PFWA All-Rookie team

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

David, Martin honored by PFWA
> Evans excited to work with "offensive guru"
What they're saying: Bucs hire Koetter
> Five things to know about Mike Smith
Social rewind: Koetter's first day

VIDEO OF THE DAY

TWEET OF THE DAY

PREVIOUS HEADLINES >

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dominant Defense Drives Bucs to Season-Opening Win in Dallas

Leonard Fournette led a balanced offense with 127 rushing yards and Devin White led a swarming defense that didn't allow a point after the opening drive in a 19-3 victory on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium

news

What's Next: Bucs Get Early Battle for Division Supremacy in New Orleans

After opening the 2022 season with a rousing 19-3 win in Dallas led by a dominant defense, the Buccaneers will now take on the 1-0 Saints in a venue that has been troublesome for them in recent seasons

news

Devin White Sparks Defensive Surge vs. Cowboys

In the season opener, Buccaneers middleman Devin White spearheaded defensive output

news

Julio Jones Makes His Mark in Buccaneers Debut

Seven-time Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones made several critical plays in his first game as a Buccaneer, helping the team to overcome several injuries in a 19-3 victory in Dallas

Advertising