Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: Bucs vs. Jags Around the Corner

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Oct 09, 2015 at 12:00 AM

Jacksonville Jaguars' Projected Starters

Photos of the Jaguars' projected starters from team's depth chart.

WR Allen Robinson
TE Julius Thomas
LT Luke Joeckel
LG Zane Beadles
C Stefen Wisniewski
RG A.J. Cann
RT Jermey Parnell
TE Marcedes Lewis
WR Allen Hurns
QB Blake Bortles
RB T.J. Yeldon
LEO Andre Branch
DT Sen'Derrick Marks
DT Roy Miller
DE Jared Odrick
WLB Telvin Smith
MLB Paul Posluszny
OTTO Dan Skuta
LCB Davon House
FS Sergio Brown
SS Johnathan Cyprien
RCB Aaron Colvin
K Jason Myers
P/H Bryan Anger
LS Carson Tinker
KR Corey Grant
PR Nick Marshall
Tampa Bay Times: Tandy proud to have mom part of Sunday's game
The Tampa Tribune: Winston focused on reducing turnovers
NFL.com: Football Baby Week 5
ESPN: Bucs hold Logan Mankins out of practice
FOX Sports: Doug Martin feeling healthy and confident
NBC Sports: Winston: "You've got to take the simple play"
Pewter Report: Koetter hints at more no-huddle
BucsNation: Questions about the Jaguars
JoeBucsFan.com: Seeing what is not there[

NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM> RBs could take center stage on Sunday

Watch Thursday's press conferences
Bortles on Winston's development
Dye's speed an asset to Tampa Bay
Thursday's injury report
Jaguars scouting report
Three keys to defeating the Jaguars

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT> Wednesday's injury report
Wednesday's pres conferences
Bucs' defense ranked in NFL's top 10
Bucs and Jags to meet for sixth time
Bucs finish roster tune-up
A day in the life of Clinton McDonald
Winston compared to other No. 1 picks
VIDEO OF THE DAY

TWEET OF THE DAY

PREVIOUS HEADLINES >

