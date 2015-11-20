Headlines: Countdown to Gameday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Through the Years

Photos of Buccaneers vs. Eagles matchups through the years.

2013: L, 31-20
1 / 17
2012: L, 23-21
2 / 17
2009: L, 33-14
3 / 17
2006: W, 23-21
4 / 17
Sept. 2003: W, 17-0
5 / 17
Jan. 2003: W, 27-10
6 / 17
Oct. 2002: L, 20-10
7 / 17
Jan. 12, 2002: L, 31-9
8 / 17
Jan. 6, 2002: L, 17-13
9 / 17
2000: L, 21-3
10 / 17
1999: W, 19-5
11 / 17
1995: W, 21-6
12 / 17
1991: W, 14-13
13 / 17
1988: L, 41-14
14 / 17
1981: L, 20-10
15 / 17
1979: W, 24-17
16 / 17
1977: L, 13-3
17 / 17
Tampa Bay Times: Vincent Jackson returns to practice, tests knee
The Tampa Tribune: Bucs won't change plans when facing another backup QB
NFL.com: Around the NFL's Week 11 picks
ESPN: Dirk Koetter on Jameis Winston's dives
FOX Sports: Buccaneers-Eagles capsule
Pewter Report: Bucs preparing for Philly's up-tempo offense
BucsNation: Questions with the enemy
JoeBucsFan.com: "Peak performance"[

