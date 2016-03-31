Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: Discussing the Bucs' Draft Needs

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Scouts Inc.'s Top 32 NFL Draft Prospects

A look at the best prospects entering the 2016 NFL Draft, according to Scout Inc.

Kamalei Correa, OLB
1 / 32
  1. Kamalei Correa, OLB
Germain Ifedi, OT
2 / 32
  1. Germain Ifedi, OT
Corey Coleman, WR
3 / 32
  1. Corey Coleman, WR
Paxton Lynch, QB
4 / 32
  1. Paxton Lynch, QB
Eli Apple, CB
5 / 32
  1. Eli Apple, CB
Vonn Bell, S
6 / 32
  1. Vonn Bell, S
A'shawn Robinson, DT
7 / 32
  1. A'shawn Robinson, DT
Jaylon Smith, OLB
8 / 32
  1. Jaylon Smith, OLB
Will Fuller, WR
9 / 32
  1. Will Fuller, WR
Vernon Butler, DT
10 / 32
  1. Vernon Butler, DT
Robert Nkemdiche, DT
11 / 32
  1. Robert Nkemdiche, DT
Josh Doctson, WR
12 / 32
  1. Josh Doctson, WR
Leonard Floyd, OLB
13 / 32
  1. Leonard Floyd, OLB
Taylor Decker, OT
14 / 32
  1. Taylor Decker, OT
Andrew Billings, DT
15 / 32
  1. Andrew Billings, DT
Shaq Lawson, DE
16 / 32
  1. Shaq Lawson, DE
Laquon Treadwell, WR
17 / 32
  1. Laquon Treadwell, WR
Sheldon Rankins, DT
18 / 32
  1. Sheldon Rankins, DT
Jarran Reed, DT
19 / 32
  1. Jarran Reed, DT
Reggie Ragland, ILB
20 / 32
  1. Reggie Ragland, ILB
12. Darron Lee, OLB
21 / 32

 12. Darron Lee, OLB

Jack Conklin, OT
22 / 32
  1. Jack Conklin, OT
Jared Goff, QB
23 / 32
  1. Jared Goff, QB
Carson Wentz, QB
24 / 32
  1. Carson Wentz, QB
Myles Jack, OLB
25 / 32
  1. Myles Jack, OLB
Vernon Hargreaves, CB
26 / 32
  1. Vernon Hargreaves, CB
Ronnie Stanley, OT
27 / 32
  1. Ronnie Stanley, OT
Ezekiel Elliott, RB
28 / 32
  1. Ezekiel Elliott, RB
Jalen Ramsey, CB
29 / 32
  1. Jalen Ramsey, CB
DeForest Buckner, DE
30 / 32
  1. DeForest Buckner, DE
Laremy Tunsil, OT
31 / 32
  1. Laremy Tunsil, OT
Joey Bosa, DE
32 / 32
  1. Joey Bosa, DE
The Tampa Tribune: Former QB King in new role as USF assistant
NFL.com: UT might be home to draft's strongest person
ESPN: Experts like Tampa Bay's moves
BucsNation: Finding a pass rusher
Pewter Report: Glazer discusses possible throwback uniforms
JoeBucsFan: Limit scoring

Depth chart reset: Offense
Bucs' core among youngest in the NFL
Winston's jersey at Hall of Fame
Instant-impact offensive prospects
Glazer: Taking stadium to a new level

