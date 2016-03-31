Headlines: Discussing the Bucs' Draft Needs

A look at the best prospects entering the 2016 NFL Draft, according to Scout Inc.
The Tampa Tribune: Former QB King in new role as USF assistant
NFL.com: UT might be home to draft's strongest person
ESPN: Experts like Tampa Bay's moves
BucsNation: Finding a pass rusher
Pewter Report: Glazer discusses possible throwback uniforms
JoeBucsFan: Limit scoring
NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM
Depth chart reset: Offense
Bucs' core among youngest in the NFL
Winston's jersey at Hall of Fame
Instant-impact offensive prospects
Glazer: Taking stadium to a new level
VIDEO OF THE DAY
TWEET OF THE DAY