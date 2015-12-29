Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: Heading Down the Home Stretch

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Dec 28, 2015 at 11:00 PM

Photos: Charles Sims' Performance vs. Bears

Photos of Charles Sims' 4 carries for 45 yards, 3 receptions for 72 yards, and 1 touchdown performance against the Bears.

Tampa Bay Times: Bucs-Bears turning point, Week 16
The Tampa Tribune: Turnovers play big part in Bucs' losing home record
NFL.com: 39 things we learned from Week 16
ESPN: Will Doug Martin get back on track?
FOX Sports: Licht: We have the talent to make the playoffs in 2016
Pewter Report: McCoy says lack of turnovers is on players, not coaches
BucsNation: Bucs will face six playoff teams in 2016
JoeBucsFan.com: Whatever it takes[

Lavonte David among best two-way threats
Buccaneers' offense on record pace
Winston seeks bounce-back in season finale
Behind the scenes: Buccaneers vs. Bears

Bucs vs. Panthers flexed to 4:25 p.m.
Turnovers plague Bucs in loss to Bears
Watch Bucs vs. Bears press conferences
Bucs vs. Bears game awards
Highlights from Bucs vs. Bears
5 takeaways from Bucs vs. Bears
Social Rewind: Bucs vs. Bears

