Headlines: Heading Down the Home Stretch

Photos of Charles Sims' 4 carries for 45 yards, 3 receptions for 72 yards, and 1 touchdown performance against the Bears.
Tampa Bay Times: Bucs-Bears turning point, Week 16
The Tampa Tribune: Turnovers play big part in Bucs' losing home record
NFL.com: 39 things we learned from Week 16
ESPN: Will Doug Martin get back on track?
FOX Sports: Licht: We have the talent to make the playoffs in 2016
Pewter Report: McCoy says lack of turnovers is on players, not coaches
BucsNation: Bucs will face six playoff teams in 2016
JoeBucsFan.com: Whatever it takes[
](http://www.joebucsfan.com/2015/10/kyle-brindza-gone/)NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM> Charles Sims could join rare 5-10 group
Lavonte David among best two-way threats
Buccaneers' offense on record pace
Winston seeks bounce-back in season finale
Behind the scenes: Buccaneers vs. Bears
TWEET OF THE DAY