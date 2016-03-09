Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: Kicking Off Free Agency

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Mar 08, 2016 at 11:00 PM

Top 50 Prospects for 2016 NFL Draft

The top 50 prospects in the 2016 NFL Draft class according to NFL Media analyst, Daniel Jeremiah.

LB - Josh Perry, Ohio State
1 / 50
  1. LB - Josh Perry, Ohio State
CB - Artie Burns, Miami (Fla.)
2 / 50
  1. CB - Artie Burns, Miami (Fla.)
LB - Deion Jones, LSU
3 / 50
  1. LB - Deion Jones, LSU
DT - Sheldon Day, Notre Dame
4 / 50
  1. DT - Sheldon Day, Notre Dame
DE - Emmanuel Ogbah, Oklahoma
5 / 50
  1. DE - Emmanuel Ogbah, Oklahoma
LB - Kyler Fackrell, Utah State
6 / 50
  1. LB - Kyler Fackrell, Utah State
OG - Cody Whitehair,Kansas State
7 / 50
  1. OG - Cody Whitehair,Kansas State
DT - Jonathan Bullard, Florida
8 / 50
  1. DT - Jonathan Bullard, Florida
DT - Austin Johnson, Penn State
9 / 50
  1. DT - Austin Johnson, Penn State
DT - Kenny Clark, UCLA
10 / 50
  1. DT - Kenny Clark, UCLA
S - Vonn Bell, Ohio State
11 / 50
  1. S - Vonn Bell, Ohio State
WR - Josh Doctson,TCU
12 / 50
  1. WR - Josh Doctson,TCU
DT - Chris Jones, Mississippi State
13 / 50
  1. DT - Chris Jones, Mississippi State
RB - Devontae Booker,Utah
14 / 50
  1. RB - Devontae Booker,Utah
S - Karl Joseph,West Virginia
15 / 50
  1. S - Karl Joseph,West Virginia
CB - William Jackson III, Houston
16 / 50
  1. CB - William Jackson III, Houston
RB - Derrick Henry, Alabama
17 / 50
  1. RB - Derrick Henry, Alabama
LB - Kamalei Correa, Boise State
18 / 50
  1. LB - Kamalei Correa, Boise State
OG - Germain Ifedi,Texas A&M
19 / 50
  1. OG - Germain Ifedi,Texas A&M
OT - Taylor Decker, Ohio State
20 / 50
  1. OT - Taylor Decker, Ohio State
DE - Noah Spence, Eastern Kentucky
21 / 50
  1. DE - Noah Spence, Eastern Kentucky
WR-William Fuller, Notre Dame
22 / 50
  1. WR-William Fuller, Notre Dame
QB - Paxton Lynch, Memphis
23 / 50
  1. QB - Paxton Lynch, Memphis
DT - Vernon Butler, Louisiana Tech
24 / 50
  1. DT - Vernon Butler, Louisiana Tech
DT - Andrew Billings, Baylor
25 / 50
  1. DT - Andrew Billings, Baylor
DE - Shaq Lawson, Clemson
26 / 50
  1. DE - Shaq Lawson, Clemson
DT - Sheldon Rankins, Louisville
27 / 50
  1. DT - Sheldon Rankins, Louisville
CB - Eli Apple, Ohio State
28 / 50
  1. CB - Eli Apple, Ohio State
CB - Meckensie Alexander, Clemson
29 / 50
  1. CB - Meckensie Alexander, Clemson
C - Ryan Kelly, Alabama
30 / 50
  1. C - Ryan Kelly, Alabama
OT - Jack Conklin, Michigan State
31 / 50
  1. OT - Jack Conklin, Michigan State  
DT - Robert Nkemdiche, Ole Miss
32 / 50
  1. DT - Robert Nkemdiche, Ole Miss
LB - Leonard Floyd, Georgia
33 / 50
  1. LB - Leonard Floyd, Georgia
DE - Kevin Dodd, Clemson
34 / 50
  1. DE - Kevin Dodd, Clemson
WR - Laquon Treadwell, Ole Miss
35 / 50
  1. WR - Laquon Treadwell, Ole Miss
WR - Corey Coleman, Baylor
36 / 50
  1. WR - Corey Coleman, Baylor
DT- A'Shawn Robinson, Alabama
37 / 50
  1. DT- A'Shawn Robinson, Alabama
DT - Jarran Reed, Alabama
38 / 50
  1. DT - Jarran Reed, Alabama
LB - Reggie Ragland, Alabama
39 / 50
  1. LB - Reggie Ragland, Alabama
LB - Darron Lee, Ohio State
40 / 50
  1. LB - Darron Lee, Ohio State
OT - Ronnie Stanley, Notre Dame
41 / 50
  1. OT - Ronnie Stanley, Notre Dame
CB- Vernon Hargreaves, Florida
42 / 50
  1. CB- Vernon Hargreaves, Florida
QB - Jared Goff, Cal
43 / 50
  1. QB - Jared Goff, Cal
QB - Carson Wentz, North Dakota
44 / 50
  1. QB - Carson Wentz, North Dakota
RB - Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State
45 / 50
  1. RB - Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State
DT - DeForest Buckner, Oregon
46 / 50
  1. DT - DeForest Buckner, Oregon
DE - Joey Bosa, Ohio State
47 / 50
  1. DE - Joey Bosa, Ohio State
LB - Myles Jack, UCLA
48 / 50
  1. LB - Myles Jack, UCLA
S - Jalen Ramsey, Florida State
49 / 50
  1. S - Jalen Ramsey, Florida State
OT - Laremy Tunsil, Ole Miss
50 / 50
  1. OT - Laremy Tunsil, Ole Miss
The Tampa Bay Times: Live blog - the latest in free agency
The Tampa Tribune: Brooks, Barber remember Peyton Manning
NFL.com: Mayock's updated rankings
ESPN: Best free agent signings of all time
BucsNation: Free agency tracker
Pewter Report: Mankins' former teammates wish him well
JoeBucsFan: Legal tampering reports

Bucs re-sign Keith Tandy, release Bruce Carter
Roundtable: Free agency possibilities
Charles Johnson visits One Buc
Could Bosa fall to the Buccaneers?
Logan Mankins announces retirement
Mock Draft Roundup, 4.0

Just a lil jump rope #trainingmask pic.twitter.com/hsBT02KSGf

— Kourtnei brown (@Brown2TheBone) March 8, 2016

