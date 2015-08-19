Headlines: Last Day of Open Practice

[
](http://www.buccaneers.com/news/index.html)Tampa Bay Times: Kwon Alexander ahead of schedule
The Tampa Tribune: 10-sack season elusive for Bucs
ESPN: Bruce Carter moves to strong side linebacker
NFL.com: Preseason player grades, Week 1
NBC Sports: Winston to fans: "Don't panic"
FOX Sports: Kwon Alexander promoted to starter
Bleacher Report: Training camp surprises we can't ignore
Pewter Report: Tuesday's training camp report
BucsNation: Takeaways from Tuesday's practice
JoeBucsFan.com: Credit Kwon Alexander
NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM
Highlights from Tuesday's practice
Press conferences from Tuesday
Years later, Cherilus lands in Tampa
Standouts from Tuesday's practice
Quotes from training camp
What we were watching
Bucs Beat
Mike Evans mic'd up
Insider: Kwon with the first team
Fans at practiceIN CASE YOU MISSED IT> Highlights from practice
Standouts from training camp
Bucs add Cherilus after Dotson injury
Training camp report from Monday
Press conferences from Monday
Insider: Depth at O-line
Fans at training camp
Bucs Beat: August 17
Akeem Spence suspended one game
What we were watching at campAROUND THE DIVISION
Saints: Live updates from Wednesday's practice
Panthers: Brown battling for starting spot
Falcons: Breaking down the running backs
GALLERY OF THE DAY
Photos from the Bucs' training camp practice on August 18.
VIDEO OF THE DAY
TWEET OF THE DAY