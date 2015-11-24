Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: Looking Back at Bucs-Eagles

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Nov 23, 2015 at 11:00 PM

Behind-the-Scenes: Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Behind-the-scenes photos of the Buccaneers vs. Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field on November 22nd.

LB Lavonte David, FB Jorvorskie Lane
Bucs Fans Pose for Photo
LB Lansanah, LB David, DE Smith
Bucs Fans in Philly
Bucs Fans
RB Doug Martin
Bucs Fan Ready for Game
CB Jude Adjei-Barimah
Bucs Fan
HC Lovie Smith, Eagles HC Chip Kelly
QB Jameis Winston in Pregame Huddle
Bucs Fans
DT Gerald McCoy
FB Jorvorskie Lane
LB Keyes, LB Alexander, C Allen
QB Jameis Winston
DE Will Gholston
WR Russell Shepard
Locker Room Huddle
TE Luke Stocker
QB Jameis Winston
TE Brandon Myers
Bucs in the Tunnel
DE Will Gholston, CB Jude Adjei-Barimah
QB Jameis Winston
G Logan Mankins
Former Eagles QB Ron Jaworski, QB Winston
WR Evans, RB Martin, TE Myers, FB Lane Jr.
LB Lavonte David, DT Clinton McDonald
Safeties Coach Smith, S Bradley McDougald
HC Lovie Smith
DT Gerald McCoy
QB Jameis Winston, WR Mike Evans
HC Smith, QB Winston, WR Evans
Captains David, Shepard, McCoy, Jackson, Mankins
Coin Toss
Captains Mankins, Shepard, Jackson, David, McCoy
DT Gerald McCoy
LB Jeremiah George
QB Jameis Winston
DT Gerald McCoy
DT Gerald McCoy
QB Jameis Winston
WR Mike Evans
TE Brandon Myers, WR Mike Evans
WR Mike Evans, WR Russell Shepard
QB Jameis Winston, WR Mike Evans
WR Vincent Jackson
WR Vincent Jackson
WR Vincent Jackson
WR Vincent Jackson
QB Jameis Winston
S Chris Conte, CB Sterling Moore, LB Lavonte David
RB Doug Martin
RB Doug Martin
HC Lovie Smith
WR Russell Shepard
WR Russell Shepard
WR Russell Shepard, WR Adam Humphries
RB Charles Sims
RB Charles Sims
CB Jude Adjei-Barimah
HC Lovie Smith
QB Jameis Winston
TE Cameron Brate
TE Cameron Brate
OC Dirk Koetter
P Jacob Schum, K Connor Barth
Bucs Fan
Bucs Fan
LB Lavonte David, DT Akeem Spence
HC Lovie Smith
LB Lavonte David, DT Gerald McCoy
S Chris Conte
OC Dirk Koetter
DT Akeem Spence
LB Lavonte David
LB Lavonte David, LB Kwon Alexander
LB David, QB Winston, LB Alexander
LB Lavonte David
Bucs Fans Cheering
LB David, CB Verner, DT McCoy
RB Doug Martin
LB Lavonte David
Bucs Fans Celebrating
HC Lovie Smith, WR Mike Evans
HC Lovie Smith
WR Vincent Jackson
GM Jason Licht, DT Gerald McCoy
HC Lovie Smith
Team Huddle
Tampa Bay Times: Five things you might have missed from Bucs-Eagles
The Tampa Tribune: Twin targets for Evans, Jackson back together for Bucs
NFL.com: 36 takeaways from Week 11
ESPN: "We're relevant again," says Lovie Smith
FOX Sports: Winston, Martin makes history in Week 11
Pewter Report: Give Smith credit for improved defense
BucsNation: Universal praise for Winston's game
JoeBucsFan.com: "Who do we gotta take away?"[

](http://www.joebucsfan.com/2015/10/kyle-brindza-gone/)NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM> Winston, Martin set NFL record

Photos of Winston's five touchdown passes
Buccaneers break team rushing record
45 points a milestone for Bucs' offense
Photos of Martin's 235-yard game
Martin NFL's second-leading rusher

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bucs nearly unstopable in big win vs. Philly
Game awards: Buccaneers vs. Eagles
Five standouts from Buccaneers vs. Eagles
Buccaneers vs. Eagles highlights
Watch Bucs vs. Eagles press conferences
Watch all five of Jameis Winston's TD passes
Social rewind: Buccaneers vs. Eagles

