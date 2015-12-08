Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: Looking Back at Bucs-Falcons

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Dec 07, 2015 at 11:00 PM

Behind-the-Scenes: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Behind-the-scenes photos of the Buccaneers vs. Falcons game at Raymond James Stadium on December 6th.

LB Kwon Alexander in the Huddle
1 / 86
Bucs Fan taking Photos
2 / 86
Fan with LB Kwon Alexander
3 / 86
Kids Zone
4 / 86
Bucs Fan
5 / 86
Bucs Fans
6 / 86
Bucs Fans
7 / 86
Bucs Fans
8 / 86
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE Luke Stocker
9 / 86
DE Will Gholston
10 / 86
WR Russell Shepard
11 / 86
Former Bucs QB Doug Williams' Son, D.J.
12 / 86
G Ali Marpet
13 / 86
WR Vincent Jackson
14 / 86
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
15 / 86
RB Doug Martin
16 / 86
WR Mike Evans
17 / 86
American Flag
18 / 86
Bucs Flag
19 / 86
LB Danny Lansanah
20 / 86
Hero of the Game
21 / 86
National Anthem
22 / 86
National Anthem from Ship
23 / 86
Coin Toss
24 / 86
S Tandy, DE Shirley, LB Keyes
25 / 86
T Demar Dotson
26 / 86
HC Lovie Smith
27 / 86
DE Will Gholston
28 / 86
RB Doug Martin
29 / 86
RB Charles Sims
30 / 86
Bucs Fans
31 / 86
Bucs Pirate Ship
32 / 86
Bucs Touchdown Viewed from Ship
33 / 86
Salute to Service
34 / 86
Bucs Cheerleaders
35 / 86
Defensive Line
36 / 86
Doug Williams and his Wife
37 / 86
Former Bucs QB Doug Williams
38 / 86
Former Bucs QB Doug Williams
39 / 86
Former Bucs QB Doug Williams
40 / 86
The Williams Family
41 / 86
Former Bucs QB Doug Williams with Bucs Legends
42 / 86
HC Lovie Smith
43 / 86
DT Tony McDaniel
44 / 86
C Joe Hawley
45 / 86
RB Charles Sims
46 / 86
RB Doug Martin
47 / 86
RB Doug Martin
48 / 86
RB Doug Martin
49 / 86
LB Lavonte David, S Major Wright
50 / 86
QB Jameis Winston, C Joe Hawley
51 / 86
Raymond James
52 / 86
Bucs Flags
53 / 86
LB Kwon Alexander
54 / 86
Bucs Field at Raymond James
55 / 86
HC Lovie Smith
56 / 86
LB Keyes, S Tandy
57 / 86
QB Jameis Winston
58 / 86
Bucs Fans
59 / 86
Young Buc Fan
60 / 86
WR Mike Evans, TE Cameron Brate
61 / 86
WR Mike Evans, T Kevin Pamphile
62 / 86
QB Jameis Winston
63 / 86
QB Jameis Winston, TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
64 / 86
Bucs Fans at Pirate Ship
65 / 86
S Chris Conte
66 / 86
T Kevin Pamphile
67 / 86
WR Vincent Jackson
68 / 86
LB Kwon Alexander
69 / 86
LB Lavonte David
70 / 86
LB Lavonte David, DT Akeem Spence
71 / 86
LB Kwon Alexander, LB Danny Lansanah
72 / 86
Bucs Fans
73 / 86
GM Jason Licht, HC Lovie Smith
74 / 86
OC Dirk Koetter
75 / 86
Pirate Ship
76 / 86
HC Lovie Smith
77 / 86
C Joe Hawley
78 / 86
LB Kourtnei Brown
79 / 86
QB Jameis Winston
80 / 86
LB Lavonte David
81 / 86
LB Lavonte David
82 / 86
QB Jameis Winston, TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
83 / 86
Locker Room Huddle
84 / 86
HC Lovie Smith
85 / 86
HC Lovie Smith
86 / 86
Tampa Bay Times: Winstometer, Week 13
The Tampa Tribune: Winston draws comparisons to Brady
NFL.com: Week 14 fantasy football waiver wire
ESPN: Winston, Mariota boast superstar potential
FOX Sports: Logan Mankins compares Winston to Tom Brady
Pewter Report: Bucs find their franchise QB in Winston
BucsNation: Winston continues to be impressive under pressure
JoeBucsFan.com: The clutch gene[

](http://www.joebucsfan.com/2015/10/kyle-brindza-gone/)NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM> What they're saying about Jameis Winston

Evans, Jackson among NFL's best at moving the chains
Bucs have NFL's No. 2 rushing offense
David moves up interception list
Winston's game-winning drive turning heads
Five takeaways from Bucs vs. Falcons
Fans celebrate Victory Monday on Snapchat
Bucs fans siege the poolIN CASE YOU MISSED IT> Stars shine bright in cirtical Bucs win
Watch Sunday's press conferences
Buccaneers vs. Falcons game awards
Five standouts from Bucs-Falcons
Watch Jason Licht's victory pool jump
Watch Coach Smith's postgame speech
Siege the pool following a Bucs win
Social rewind: Bucs vs. Falcons
Watch Bucs vs. Falcons highlights
