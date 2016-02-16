Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: Mock Draft Monday

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Feb 16, 2016 at 12:21 AM
Buccaneers.com

Photos: NFL.com's Reuter Round 1 Mock Draft

NFL.com Draft Analyst Chad Reuter shares his first round Mock Draft.

Denver Broncos: Vadal Alexander, OG, LSU
Tampa Bay Times: Mock Draft Monday
The Tampa Tribune: Bucs add Broncos' Spytek to front office
NFL.com: Pro comparisons for NFL Draft prospects
ESPN: Franchise tag predictions for all 32 teams
BucsNation: No one knows who to mock to the Bucs
Pewter Report: Monday Mailbag
JoeBucsFan: Jason Licht hires John Spytek[

Spytek joins Bucs as Director of Player Personnel
Martin, Moore Among Pending Bucs Free Agents
POLL: What should the Bucs do at No. 9?
Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 1.0
Bucs atop NFC South draft grades
Top defensive draft prospects at each position
Top offensive draft prospects at each position

Advertising