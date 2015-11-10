Headlines: Moving on from New York

Photos of Jameis Winston's touchdown run in the 4th quarter against the Giants.
Tampa Bay Times: Bucs want improvement from McCoy, David
The Tampa Tribune: Gerald McCoy frustrated, vows to do more
NFL.com: Next-gen stats for Week 9
ESPN: Bucs encouraged by play of Moore, Adjei-Barimah
FOX Sports: Bucs activate Demar Dotson, release Tim Jennings
Pewter Report: McCoy explains frusteration, vows to get better
BucsNation: Bucs activate Demar Dotson
JoeBucsFan.com: "We like that combination"[
](http://www.joebucsfan.com/2015/10/kyle-brindza-gone/)NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM> Winston riding impressive streak
Advanced stats from Bucs-Giants
Charles Sims makes NFL's top five runs
Coach Smith recaps Week 9 vs. Giants
Bucs activate Dotson, release Jennings
Coach Smith's takeaways from Bucs-Giants
Film session with Anthony Becht
TWEET OF THE DAY