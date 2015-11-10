Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: Moving on from New York

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Nov 10, 2015 at 01:10 AM

Photos: Winston's Touchdown Leap vs. Giants

Photos of Jameis Winston's touchdown run in the 4th quarter against the Giants.

Tampa Bay Times: Bucs want improvement from McCoy, David
The Tampa Tribune: Gerald McCoy frustrated, vows to do more
NFL.com: Next-gen stats for Week 9
ESPN: Bucs encouraged by play of Moore, Adjei-Barimah
FOX Sports: Bucs activate Demar Dotson, release Tim Jennings
Pewter Report: McCoy explains frusteration, vows to get better
BucsNation: Bucs activate Demar Dotson
JoeBucsFan.com: "We like that combination"[

](http://www.joebucsfan.com/2015/10/kyle-brindza-gone/)NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM> Winston riding impressive streak

Advanced stats from Bucs-Giants
Charles Sims makes NFL's top five runs
Coach Smith recaps Week 9 vs. Giants
Bucs activate Dotson, release Jennings
Coach Smith's takeaways from Bucs-Giants
Film session with Anthony Becht

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Buccaneers vs. Giants highlights
Watch Bucs vs. Giants press conferences
Five takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Giants
Watch Jameis Winston's press conference
Buccaneers vs. Giants game awards
Buccaneers lose grip in loss to Giants
Social rewind: Bucs vs. Giants

