Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: NFC Attends Rookie Symposium

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Jun 25, 2015 at 12:00 AM

NFL's Top 150 Fantasy Players

A gallery of the top 150 fantasy players for 2015, according to NFL.com's Michael Fabiano.

150. Heath Miller, TE, Steelers
149. Brian Quick, WR, Rams
148. Marcus Mariota, QB, Titans
147. Larry Donnell, TE, Giants
146. Dorial Green-Beckham, WR, Titans
145. Owen Daniels, TE, Broncos
144. Terrance Williams, WR, Cowboys
143. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE, Buccaneers
142. Sam Bradford, QB, Eagles
141. Vernon Davis, TE, 49ers
140. Jay Cutler, QB, Bears
139. David Johnson, RB, Cardinals
138. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seahawks
137. Charles Johnson, WR, Vikings
136. Pierre Garcon, WR, Redskins
135. Delanie Walker, TE, Titans
134. Knile Davis, RB, Chiefs
133. DeAngelo Williams, RB, Steelers
132. Percy Harvin, WR, Bills
131. Kenny Stills, Dolphins, WR
130. Darren Sproles, RB, Eagles
129. Terrance West, RB, Browns
128. Malcom Floyd, WR, Chargers
127. Cody Latimer, Broncos, WR
126. Davante Adams, WR, Packers
125. Joe Flacco, QB, Ravens
124. Jonas Gray, RB, Patriots
123. Danny Woodhead, RB, Chargers
122. Reggie Bush, RB, 49ers
121. Lorenzo Taliaferro, RB, Ravens
120. Carson Palmer, QB, Cardinals
119. Kendall Wright, WR, Titans
118. Fred Jackson, RB, Bills
117. David Cobb, RB, Titans
116. Nelson Agholor, WR, Eagles
115. Anquan Boldin, WR, 49ers
114. DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins
113. Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions
112. Victor Cruz, WR, Giants
111. Roy Helu Jr., RB, Raiders
110. Jay Ajayi, RB, Dolphins
109. Breshad Perriman, WR, Ravens
108. Jordan Cameron, TE, Dolphins
107. Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons
106. Ryan Mathews, RB, Chargers
105. Darren McFadden, RB, Cowboys
104. Tre Mason, RB, Rams
103. Torrey Smith, WR, 49ers
102. John Brown, WR, Cardinals
101. Colin Kaepernick, QB, 49ers
100. Jason Witten, TE, Cowboys
99. Eli Manning, QB, Giants
98. Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Vikings
97. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Dolphins
96. Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers
95. Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles
94. Jarvis Landry, WR, Dolphins
93. Kevin White, WR, Bears
92. Julius Thomas, TE, Jaguars
91. Michael Floyd, WR, Cardinals
90. Charles Sims, RB, Buccaneers
89. Chris Ivory, RB, Jets
88. Duke Johnson, RB, Browns
87. Bishop Sankey, RB, Titans
86. Mike Wallace, WR, Vikings
85. Doug Martin, RB, Buccaneers
84. Tom Brady, QB, Patriots
83. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers
82. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals
81. Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons
80. Brandon LaFell, WR, Patriots
79. Steve Smith Sr., WR, Ravens
78. Isaiah Crowell, RB, Browns
77. Marques Colston, WR, Saints
76. Tony Romo, QB, Cowboys
75. Antonio Gates, TE, Chargers
74. Cam Newton, QB, Panthers
73. Martellus Bennett, TE, Bears
72. Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
71. Shane Vereen, RB, Giants
70. Ameer Abdullah, RB, Lions
69. Eric Decker, WR, Jets
68. Greg Olsen, TE, Panthers
67. Martavis Bryant, WR, Steelers
66. Allen Robinson, WR, Jaguars
65. Golden Tate, Lions, WR
64. Roddy White, WR, Falcons
63. Andre Johnson, WR, Colts
62. Drew Brees, QB, Saints
61. Giovani Bernard, RB, Bengals
60. Rashad Jennings, RB, Giants
59. LeGarrette Blount, RB, Patriots
58. Peyton Manning, QB, Broncos
57. Brandon Marshall, WR, Jets
56. C.J. Spiller, RB, Saints
55. Joique Bell, RB, Lions
54. Tevin Coleman, RB, Falcons
53. Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks
52. Vincent Jackson, WR, Buccaneers
51. Todd Gurley, RB, Rams
50. Joseph Randle, RB, Cowboys
49. Jermy Maclin, WR, Chiefs
48. DeSean Jackson, WR, Redskins
47. Sammy Watkins, WR, Bills
46. Amari Cooper, WR, Raiders
45. Jimmy Graham, TE, SEA
44. Jordan Matthews, WR, Eagles
43. Jonathan Stewart, RB, Panthers
42. Latavius Murray, RB, Raiders
41. Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots
40. T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jaguars
39. Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers
38. Andre Ellington, RB, Cardinals
37. Lamar Miller, RB, Dolphins
36. Andrew Luck, QB, Colts
35. Carlos Hyde, RB, 49ers
34. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Panthers
33. Alfred Morris, RB, Redskins
32. Justin Forsett, RB, Ravens
31. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Texans
30. Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers
29. Brandin Cooks, WR, Saints
28. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts
27. Frank Gore, RB, Colts
26. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers
25. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos
24. Mark Ingram, RB, Saints
23. Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
22. A.J. Green, WR, Bengals
21. Randall Cobb, WR, Packers
20. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Bears
19. DeMarco Murray, RB, Eagles
18. Jordy Nelson, WR, Packers
17. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Giants
16. Jeremy Hill, RB, Bengals
15. C.J. Anderson, RB, Broncos
14. Julio Jones, WR, Falcons
13. Dez Bryant, WR, Cowboys
12. Calvin Johnson, WR, Lions
11. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Broncos
10. Antonio Brown, WR, Steelers
9. LeSean McCoy, RB, Bills
8. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots
7. Matt Forte, RB, Bears
6. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Seahawks
5. Eddie Lacy, RB, Packers
4. Arian Foster, RB, Texans
3. Jamaal Charles, RB, Chiefs
2. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Steelers
1. Adrian Peterson, RB, Vikings
MORNING CLIPS**
The Tampa Tribune: NFL schools rookies on how to be a professional
ESPN: Offensive line should be better with Smith, Marpet
NFL.com: Evans learning from Moss this offseason
Bleacher Report: Predicting the Bucs' offensive MVP
FOX Sports: Gerald McCoy has lofty goals for himself
NBC Sports: Brandon Magee debuts with Red Sox affiliate
BucsNation: Can Gerald McCoy and Lavonte David get better?
JoeBucsFan.com: Lofty expectations for Evans
AL.com: Winston's ready to "fire those cannons"

NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM> Gerald McCoy named to Top 100

Five winners from offseason workouts> Winston excited to play against NFL's best
Bucs announce team doctors for 2015 season> Winston's rookie confessionalIN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Bucs' 2015 training camp schedule
Five things to know about training camp
There's "another level" for Gerald McCoy, Lavonte David

AROUND THE DIVISION
Saints: Saints' 2015 mini-camp
Panthers: Ask Bryan: Will Bersin be back?
Falcons: Former Falcon starts record label

