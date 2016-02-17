Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: NFL Combine Approaching

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Feb 16, 2016 at 10:28 PM
helmet-article-6
Buccaneers.com

PHOTOS: NFL.com's Top 20 Free Agents

NFL.com Around the NFL Editor Gregg Rosenthal named his top 20 unrestricted free agents of 2016.

Brock Osweiler, Denver Broncos, quarterback
1 / 20
  1. Brock Osweiler, Denver Broncos, quarterback
Janoris Jenkins, LA Rams, cornerback
2 / 20
  1. Janoris Jenkins, LA Rams, cornerback
Danny Trevathan, Denver Broncos, linebacker
3 / 20
  1. Danny Trevathan, Denver Broncos, linebacker
Andre Smith, Cincinnati Bengals, right tackle
4 / 20
  1. Andre Smith, Cincinnati Bengals, right tackle
Matt Forte, Chicago Bears, running back
5 / 20
  1. Matt Forte, Chicago Bears, running back
Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins, quarterback
6 / 20
  1. Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins, quarterback
Sam Bradford, Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback
7 / 20
  1. Sam Bradford, Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback
Eric Weddle, San Diego Chargers, safety
8 / 20
  1. Eric Weddle, San Diego Chargers, safety
Russell Okung, Seattle Seahawks, offensive tackle
9 / 20
  1. Russell Okung, Seattle Seahawks, offensive tackle
Bruce Irvin, Seattle Seahawks, linebacker
10 / 20
  1. Bruce Irvin, Seattle Seahawks, linebacker
Doug Martin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, running back
11 / 20
  1. Doug Martin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, running back
Olivier Vernon, Miami Dolphins, defensive end
12 / 20
  1. Olivier Vernon, Miami Dolphins, defensive end
Malik Jackson, Denver Broncos, defensive tackle
13 / 20
  1. Malik Jackson, Denver Broncos, defensive tackle
Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs, safety
14 / 20
  1. Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs, safety
Jason Pierre-Paul, New York Giants, defensive end
15 / 20
  1. Jason Pierre-Paul, New York Giants, defensive end
Cordy Glenn, Buffalo Bills, offensive tackle
16 / 20
  1. Cordy Glenn, Buffalo Bills, offensive tackle
Alshon Jeffery, Chicago Bears, wide receiver
17 / 20
  1. Alshon Jeffery, Chicago Bears, wide receiver
Muhammad Wilkerson, New York Jets, defensive end
18 / 20
  1. Muhammad Wilkerson, New York Jets, defensive end
Josh Norman, Carolina Panthers, cornerback
19 / 20
  1. Josh Norman, Carolina Panthers, cornerback
Von Miller, Denver Broncos, linebacker
20 / 20
  1. Von Miller, Denver Broncos, linebacker
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

NFL.com: Full NFL Combine participants list
ESPN: Franchise tag predictions for all 32 teams
BucsNation: Bucs have 2 former No. 1 high school prospects
Pewter Report: Spytek hired as new Dir. Player Personnel
JoeBucsFan: Billick labels Bucs an "interesting" team to watch[

](http://www.joebucsfan.com/2015/10/kyle-brindza-gone/)NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM

WATCH: Bucs Insider Live, Feb 16
Franchise Decisions: Tag Period Begins
Official Release: Bucs Hire Spytek
Martin, Moore Among Pending Bucs Free Agents
POLL: What should the Bucs do at No. 9?
Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 1.0
Bucs atop NFC South draft grades

**VIDEO OF THE DAY

TWEET OF THE DAY **

[

](http://www.buccaneers.com/news/article-1/Headlines-Bucs-Introduce-New-OCWRs-Coach/29583b61-d9ac-4af4-9dd9-1033df349544)PREVIOUS HEADLINES >

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs Topple Titans to Get Back in Win Column

A stifling Tampa Bay defense put constant pressure on rookie QB Will Levis and Baker Mayfield threw touchdown passes to Mike Evans and Rachaad to beat the Titans, 20-6, and move within a half-game of first place
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 20, Titans 6

The Buccaneers defeat the Titans 20-6 in Week 10, snapping a four-game losing streak 
news

What's Next: Bucs Head West for Rematch with Brock Purdy's 49ers

Both the Bucs and 49ers snapped losing streaks in Week 10 and will now go head to head in California to see which team can go on a run
news

Calijah Kancey: 'Just Scratching the Surface' 

Rookie Calijah Kancey played a pivotal role in limiting the Titans' rushing attack in Week 10
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Titans vs. Bucs Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 20-6

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.

Bucs Topple Titans to Get Back in Win Column

A stifling Tampa Bay defense put constant pressure on rookie QB Will Levis and Baker Mayfield threw touchdown passes to Mike Evans and Rachaad to beat the Titans, 20-6, and move within a half-game of first place

Baker Mayfield Knows What This Team is Made Of, Loves Bucs' Fight vs. Titans | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 20-6 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. QB Mayfield discussed the offense's continued progress throughout the year, RB Rachaad White's explosiveness and the defense playing 'lights out' against Tennessee.

Todd Bowles Proud of Bucs' Resolve in Win vs. Titans, 'They Never Flinched' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' 20-6 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. HC Bowles discussed how they were able to control the ball vs. the Titans, how the Bucs' leaders stepped up and what this win means going forward.

Todd Bowles' Postgame Speech Following Titans vs. Bucs | Victory Sound

Watch as Head Coach Todd Bowles addresses the team following the Bucs' 20-6 Week 10 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 20, Titans 6

The Buccaneers defeat the Titans 20-6 in Week 10, snapping a four-game losing streak 

Best Photos From Titans vs. Bucs | Week 10

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 10 matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans.

Every Mike Evans Catch from 143-Yard Game vs. Titans

Watch every catch from Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans during his 143-yard game from Week 10

Rachaad White Takes A Screen to the House | Titans vs. Bucs Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield tosses a pass short to RB Rachaad White who takes it for a 43-yard touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.

What's Next: Bucs Head West for Rematch with Brock Purdy's 49ers

Both the Bucs and 49ers snapped losing streaks in Week 10 and will now go head to head in California to see which team can go on a run

Mike Evans on His Monstrous 100-Yard Game vs. Tennessee | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Mike Evans spoke to the media following the Bucs' 20-6 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. WR Evans discussed his belief in his team, turning frustration into willpower and what it means to get a win in front of the home fans.

Calijah Kancey: 'Just Scratching the Surface' 

Rookie Calijah Kancey played a pivotal role in limiting the Titans' rushing attack in Week 10

Devin White on Building on Week 10's Victory, Mastering Energy | Press Conference

Linebacker Devin White spoke to the media following the Bucs' 20-6 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. LB White discussed shutting down the Titans' offensive efforts and his synergy with LB Lavonte David.

Calijah Kancey 'Getting in His Groove', Forcing QBs to Make Hard Decisions | Press Conference

Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey spoke to the media following the Bucs' 20-6 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. DL Kancey discussed how the Bucs were able to create pressure against Tennessee and continuing to keep the defensive standard shown in Week 10.

Rachaad White Making the Most of His Opportunities, Finding His Rhythm | Press Conference

Running Back Rachaad White spoke to the media following the Bucs' 20-6 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. RB White discussed his 43-yard touchdown against the Titans and his assessment of the offense's performance in Week 10.

Antoine Winfield Jr. Picks Off Will Levis | Titans vs. Bucs Highlights

S Antoine Winfield Jr. grabs an interception against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.

Mike Evans Muscles His Way Into the Endzone | Titans vs. Bucs Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a touchdown pass to WR Mike Evans against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.

Baker Unleashes Deep Pass to Evans | Titans vs. Bucs Highlights

WR Mike Evans hauls in a long pass from QB Baker Mayfield to get the Bucs into the red zone against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.

Devin White Blasts Out of Cannon to Sack Will Levis | Titans vs. Bucs Highlights

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White detonates on Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis for authoritative sack.

Shaq Barrett Sacks Will Levis | Titans vs. Bucs Highlights

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett wraps up Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis for Bucs' second sack of game.
Advertising