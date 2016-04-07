Headlines: NFL Draft Countdown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Every First-Round Draft Pick in Buc History

See every first-round Draft pick ever selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

2017 - O.J. Howard, TE
2016 - Vernon Hargreaves, CB
2015 - Jameis Winston, QB
2014 - Mike Evans, WR
2012 - Doug Martin, RB
2012 - Mark Barron, SS
2011 - Adrain Clayborn, DE
2010 - Gerald McCoy, DE
2009 - Josh Freeman, QB
2008 - Aqib Talib, CB
2007 - Gaines Adams, DE
2006 - Davin Joseph, G
2005 - Carnell Williams, RB
2004 - Michael Clayton, WR
2001 - Kenyatta Walker, T
1999 - Anthony McFarland, DT
1997 - Reidel Anthony, WR
1997 - Warrick Dunn, RB
1996 - Marcus Jones, DT
1996 - Regan Upshaw, DE
1995 - Derrick Brooks, LB
1995 - Warren Sapp, DT
1994 - Trent Dilfer, QB
1993 - Eric Curry, DE
1991 -  Charles McRae, T
1990 - Keith McCants, LB
1989 - Broderick Thomas, LB
1988 - Paul Gruber, T
1987 - Vinny Testaverde, QB
1986- Rod Jones, DB
1985 - Ron Holmes, DE
1982-  Sean Farrell, G
1981 - Hugh Green, LB
1980 - Ray Snell, G
1978 - Doug Williams, QB
1977 - Ricky Bell, RB
1976 - Lee Roy Selmon, DE
